The Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education got a high-level review of next fiscal year’s preliminary budget Monday night.
The district faces a $17 million shortfall, something Chief Operations Officer Andy DeGraw called “the most difficult budget in my career to put together.”
“This proposed budget being put forward tonight, we feel the weight of this,” DeGraw said. “With this many positions being reduced, we fully understand that they reflect people’s livelihoods and their jobs. We are also aware that this negatively impacts our ability to educate our students.”
Budget challenges include an $11 million deficit going into the school year, plus a loss of $5.5 million in state revenue.
Chief School Administrator Karen Melin, in a memo, stressed the upcoming budget difficulties.
“Due to the ongoing financial challenges facing our district, we have had to make some difficult decisions regarding reductions to the district budget,” Melin wrote. “Our goal is to minimize, as much as possible, the impact on the classroom and maintain a quality education for our students.”
Board president Chrya Sanderson acknowledges the next few months will be difficult.
“It is a difficult walk,” Sanderson said. “When we come to this work, it is never an easy session. It gets heated and emotional, but it’s the work before the board and we are committed.”
Local funding
The district will ask the borough for $56.7 million, about $3.5 million more than requested for the current year budget. Borough Mayor Bryce Ward has committed to putting it in his recommended budget, but the final decision will rest with the Borough Assembly.
Alaska requires organized boroughs to provide a minimum required local contribution. For the Fairbanks North Star Borough, it’s projected to be at least $37 million, but the borough has traditionally funded well above the minimum.
“Why are we not asking for an additional $15 million, which would take us to the max?” board member Erin Morotti asked.
Board member Maggie Matheson added the district should still request the maximum amount.
“They don’t have to give it to us the full $15 million, it would be to them,” Matheson said. “At least we know we would be taking care of our schools, staff, teachers and principals.”
Chief School Administrator Karen Melin said the district must balance prudence with need.
“We all live in the borough and pay taxes, so the impact to the community and taxpayers would be significant,” Melin said. “We don’t want to get out of balance and throw families into a situation where their tax burden is so significantly increased.”
DeGraw said lawmakers in Juneau are pushing legislation to increase the Base Student Allocation (or BSA) by $1,000. The BSA provides $5,960 per student to districts starting July 1, thanks to the Reads Act. But the amount only reflects a $30 bump after seven years of flat funding.
However, the bill remains in committee, though it has overwhelming statewide support from educational leaders based on testimony before the Senate Finance Committee.
Educational impacts
The preliminary budget includes cutting 83 full-time positions, including those that are vacant. Those cuts include 33 teachers, 31 elementary teaching assistants and nine secondary school library assistants.
Several of the positions were previously preserved with federal pandemic funding but won’t return to the normal operational funding. As a result, class sizes would increase across every grade level.
DeGraw said the proposed budget recommends using the remaining $4.3 million in the CARES Act to preserve 37 positions.
For the eLearning program, two of three eLearning positions are cut, along with a reduction in programing.
Luke Meinert, assistant superintendent of secondary schools, said elementary and middle school participation has dropped significantly.
The remaining students would be transferred into the district’s BEST Homeschool program, with the remaining eLearning teachers responsible for middle school education.
Other cuts include eliminating five training days for school support staff, saving $620,000 and the $120,000 lease for the building housing district’s Career Education Center program.
The CEC program would be relocated to Nordale Education Center, where it would help oversee the district’s SMART program. SMART is a voluntary program for secondary students who have been issued a long-term suspension or expulsion.
“Our thinking is a proposed redesign of the SMART Program, with CEC covering it,” Meinert said. “They have existing certified staff and small enrollment numbers.”
Meinert added the Nordale Education Center will afford CEC enough space to administer both programs.
Board member Erin Morotti opposed moving the CEC program, calling it a “great investment” in its current location.
Board member April Smith said she wasn’t ruling out those options but wanted to hear from CEC students and teachers.
DeGraw said the district will add three positions to its North Star Middle College program as it transitions to a school of choice. The district, in partnership with the University of Alaska Fairbanks, expanded the North Star program enrollment by allowing juniors to participate. The program allows students to earn college credit without paying for tuition.
Another budget proposal includes a $268,000 reduction to special education summer enrichment programs.
Katie Hall, assistant superintendent of special education, said the $268,000 came from supplemental CARES Act funding to address gaps caused by the pandemic.
“We’re coming to the end of that funding, so this will be the last summer of this funding,” Hall said.
Hall said the district will continue its summer special education programs as required by federal law.
A long-term solution
Melin, the chief school administrator, said one angle to explore would be a condensed school day schedule.
“We wouldn’t have P.E. or music every day, but maybe two or three days a week,” Melin said. “It would streamline our music or library options for kids.”
North Pole Elementary physical education teacher Matthew Armstrong spoke against the concept at a Tuesday meeting.
“It is a critical enrichment for students, it is more than tag and dodgeball,” Armstrong said. “In our gym, we refer to it as a being a good sport, sportsmanship and participation, respect and teamwork.”
Melin said the option would afford teachers additional prep time but could cut into support staff hours. Another impact means parents with younger school children would have to find child care options, but the district could explore some type of fee-based after school program.
Melin stressed the consideration would require long-term development, rather than a short-term implementation.