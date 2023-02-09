Nordale Education Center

Nordale Education Center, the new home for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s BEST Homeschool and other alternative programs.

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education got a high-level review of next fiscal year’s preliminary budget Monday night.

The district faces a $17 million shortfall, something Chief Operations Officer Andy DeGraw called “the most difficult budget in my career to put together.”

