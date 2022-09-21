Superintendent Search

The FNSB Board of Education will decide in October which search firm to select to find a new superintendent or chief school administrator. 

 Kimberly Farmer/Unsplash

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s Board of Education held initial discussion about which search firms it wants to consider in a search for a new superintendent or chief school administrator during a Monday night work session.

Three firms — Association of Alaska School Board, McPherson and Jacobson, and Ray and Associates appeared to be overall preferences out of seven proposals submitted to the district.

