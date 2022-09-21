The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s Board of Education held initial discussion about which search firms it wants to consider in a search for a new superintendent or chief school administrator during a Monday night work session.
Three firms — Association of Alaska School Board, McPherson and Jacobson, and Ray and Associates appeared to be overall preferences out of seven proposals submitted to the district.
“It’s not necessarily stating that it’s the way the board is going to go,” Board President Jennifer Luke said as a precautionary measure.
Board member April Smith said consultants McPherson and Jacobson have a lot of Alaska contacts.
Luke said during last year’s superintendent search, she did some sleuthing, and McPherson and Jacobson performed searches for the Kenai Peninsula and Valdez City School District.
AASB, which provided assistance during the last search, would cost around $18,000. The district, however, has a credit leftover from the previous search.
Board member April Smith had concerns about AASB’s staffing level and ability to fully commit to a search, despite the minimal fees. She added she wanted to see a more thorough background check on prospective candidates.
Board members Maggie Matheson and Tim Doran noted additional costs beyond the initial proposal, adding “little costs can add up.”
Doran said he leaned toward AASB “because they best suit our needs, not just costs.”
Doran said regardless of which firm is selected, it’s best to talk individually with each one to get an overall feel, as well as to determine the process used in candidate selection. Board members also highlighted specific questions to ask potential search firms, including whether they’ll be able to preview interview questions.
“For some organizations, you see all the applicants, and some you only get to see the ones they have selected from their search,” Doran said.
As far as cost, AASB’s are the lowest, before the district applies a credit, followed by McPherson and Jacobson’s base estimate at $19,500 and Ray and Associates at $20,500. BWP, the next firm, would be around $22,500.
Doran recommended Greenwood/Asher and Associates and GR Recruiting for elimination.
“Greenwood/Asher is well beyond our financial ability,” Doran said.
GR Recruiting’s proposal, he said, had many typos and failed to spell Juneau correctly. The search firm’s proposal spelled Alaska’s capital as “Juno.”
“Those are still the same issues we saw two years ago … and in two years, they still have not been able to correct that,” Doran said. “They also have no contact number, and it was very hard to track them down.”
Board president Jennifer Luke said her concerns about HYA Associates centered around a late hiring timetable, including a proposed transition phase that spans from March to July.
“Going forward, that is something that concerns me when we start the ‘engage’ phase in October, and we don’t select anyone until March,” Luke said. “That’s an incredibly long timeframe to have no movement.”
She added a similar situation happened the last time the board conducted a superintendent search.
Board member Erin Morotti added it would be valuable to have stakeholder groups, such as the student and military advisory members, sit in on the eventual search for candidates.
“I would suggest we look at making sure offers are done earlier than March,” Luke said.
Board member Chrya Sanderson said the goal should be selecting a firm with the most diverse roster of candidates, adding the district will have to spend money to get the top candidate.
“We’re in a search, so we have to have [the firm] do the work,” Sanderson said. “I don’t know how we get to decide on who we want, but we want an extensive search and that’s going to take time and money.”
The board will make a decision on a search firm in October.