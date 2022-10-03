Superintendent Search

The FNSB Board of Education will decide in October which search firm to select to find a new superintendent or chief school administrator. 

 Kimberly Farmer/Unsplash

A decision to hire a search firm to help in the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s next superintendent could come as soon as Tuesday, when the Board of Education takes the matter up for a vote.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m.

