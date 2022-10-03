A decision to hire a search firm to help in the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s next superintendent could come as soon as Tuesday, when the Board of Education takes the matter up for a vote.
Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m.
The board narrowed in on four search firms following a Sept. 19 work session discussion from seven proposals the district received. The board requested additional information and responses from each of the firms and formed an ad-hoc committee to deliberate the decisions, which will be discussed at a work session today starting at 6:30 p.m.
According to the agenda, however, the ad-hoc committee’s recommendation will be to select Ray & Associates, Inc. “as the 2023 Superintendent Search contracted firm for FNSBSD.”
The board on Tuesday will be asked to approve a series of resolutions, including one honoring Veterans Day in November, one recognizing American Education Week, one honoring November as Alaska Native and American Indian Heritage Month and recognizing the support for after school programs.
The board will also be asked to preserve Hutchison High School and Barnette Magnet School as magnet schools, something board members agreed while deliberating on the current year’s budget.
Both Monday’s work session and Tuesday’s regular board meeting will be held in person at the Administrative Center’s board room, 520 Fifth Ave., and broadcast live on YouTube. Tuesday’s regular meeting will be broadcast on KUAC FM 89.9 starting at 7 p.m.
For more information on the agenda, visit go.boarddocs.com/ak/fbns/Board.nsf/Public
Monday’s work session doesn’t include a period for public testimony.
Tuesday’s meeting provides citizens comments both in person and online via Zoom.
