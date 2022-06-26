The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education is slated to adopt a final budget at a 6 p.m. special meeting Monday, with the increased likelihood of additional funding from the state.
But some uncertainties remain, as the budget could be passed before Gov. Mike Dunleavy signs the budget bill for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts July 1.
The state legislative-approved budget has allocated one-time funding for Alaska public school districts; the district projects it could receive around $5 million.
But that’s a broad estimate that may need to be adjusted, and only if Gov. Dunleavy doesn’t line-item veto or reduce the overall amount.
“If the governor makes any vetoes that impact projected funding, the board would need to approve adjustments,” said Andy DeGraw, the district’s chief operating officer, by email Thursday.
The district also projects $714,125 in additional funding thanks to a $30 increase in the Base Student Allocation formula, or per-pupil spending. The BSA allocation was part of the READ Act Dunleavy signed on June 8 with the aim of enhancing elementary school literacy goals.
But that amount, too, is subject to change, based on next year’s enrollment.
Chief School Administrator Karen Melin said by email if the projections change, the board will need to adjust its budget accordingly in August.
“The board can amend the budget after it is approved if funding changes,” Melin said by email. “While it does not happen often there have been occasions in the past that the board has needed to amend the approved budget.”
The one fully-realized amount is the $650,000 in additional local contribution beyond the originally requested $51.4 million from the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
The school board spent several work sessions and regular meetings hashing out the budget for the upcoming year to close a $19 million deficit. In February, the board approved cost-saving measures to close Joy, Anderson and Nordale elementary schools and fold sixth-grade classes into middle school to save $3 million a year and balance its student population.
Nordale will be repurposed to serve as a central hub for the district’s BEST Homeschool and eLearning programs, among other alternative education options.
According to a budget memo from Chief School Administrator Karen Melin, the final recommended budget includes some adjustments.
The $183.74 million general fund budget, the district’s main operating account, will include the addition of five paid work days for the district’s support staff, which were removed in the original recommended budget.
The budget also adds in $220,000 for student activities funding and $607,418 for 14 full-time kindergarten assistants.
The biggest addition in the budget is a $5 million allocation to the district’s general fund balance account, which would have otherwise started the upcoming fiscal year with little to no money. The fund balance account serves as a type of cash reserve the district can use for unforeseen financial emergencies or opportunities. District board policy stipulates the fund balance should be between $12-16 million, or 3-4 weeks of operation. At $5 million, the district could cover a week of operations with $5 million.
A majority consensus agreed that the bulk of the projected additional revenue should go into the fund balance. Anything over $5 million could be allocated to other sources.
CARES Act funding
The final draft budget includes amendments to its Covid-19 pandemic relief funding, collectively called CARES funding. The adjustments include $354,000 for three full-time high school, one each at Lathrop, North Pole and West Valley high schools; $236,000 to reinstate two teacher positions at Hutchison High School and $121,060 for two part-time activity coordinators assigned to Ben Eielson Jr/Sr High School and Hutchison.
Other CARES adjustments include $255,800 for one-time $1,000 payments to Fairbanks Principal Association members and district non-representative employees.
The payments to principals and assistant principals are part of a new union contract, while the school board approved $1,000 payment for non-representative employees as part of an overall payment adjustment.