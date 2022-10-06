The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education selected the Iowa-based firm Ray and Associates, Inc. to help in its search for a new superintendent Tuesday night in a 5-2 vote.
Boardmember Chyra Sanderson, who chaired an ad-hoc committee tasked with selecting three firms, said Ray and Associates better matched the district’s needs.
A second choice, the Association of Alaska School Boards, was also considered, given its in-state presence and an $8,000 credit the district had from a previous search but set aside.
“There was a lot of conversation around what we wanted and where we could go with it,” Sanderson said.
She said an extensive conversation with the Anchorage School District board president Margo Bellamy in part prompted the ad-hoc committee to select Ray and Associates. Anchorage School District ended up hiring Dr. Jharrett Bryantt, a Texas school executive, as its superintendent in April.
“We talked about how they were able to take their strategic plan of their district and tie it to their superintendent search and how they worked with an independent group of stakeholders,” Sanderson said.
The Iowa search firm provided a base cost of $20,500 to AASB’s $18,000 before any credit from the latter was applied.
The school board initially sent clarifying questions to each of its final three firms, from a pool of seven. For Ray and Associates, it was how the firm will handle internal applicants, how it could expedite the search over its normal, more lengthy timeline and whether the board will be able to review both interview questions and all resumes from applicants.
Ray and Associates noted in its response that the board would have access to all resumes if desired and the board would have full control to modify existing suggested questions or add new ones, and internal candidates would be treated the same as external candidates from outside the district or the state.
“If an internal candidate were to be selected over external candidates, it would mean that the candidate has risen to the very top and be indicative of the fact that the Board has performed its due diligence,” the firm’s response stated.
An accelerated timeline would have the school board interviewing top candidates by the week of Dec. 12 and finalists by the week of Dec. 12. A normal search proposes first round interviews the week of Jan. 23, 2023, and finalists by Jan. 30, 2023.
School board members Tim Doran and Erin Morotti disagreed with the selection and supported a failed motion to replace Ray and Associates with AASB.
Doran said a number of things stood out about AASB, including its advertising outreach, flexibility and the credit owed to the district.
“They know Alaska education and superintendents and have rather extensive national connections ... which puts them in the position of getting hands on references for potential candidates,” Doran said.
He added when AASB assisted with the last search during the pandemic, “they adjusted well even though we did not find a match for our district at this time ... but they did the extra work in a cost effective but thorough manner.”
He added AASB was successful in helping the Kodiak Island Borough School District hire its new superintendent, Dr. Cyndy Mika, previously from Texas. He added AASB assisted Kodiak in its previous search five years ago that ended with the hiring of Dr. Larry LeDoux, the state education commissioner under former Govs. Sarah Palin and Sean Parnell.
The amended motion failed in a 2-5 vote, while the original call to select Ray and Associations passed with a 5-2 vote.
