Superintendent Search

The FNSB Board of Education has selected Ray and Associates to help find a new superintendent. 

 Kimberly Farmer/Unsplash

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education selected the Iowa-based firm Ray and Associates, Inc. to help in its search for a new superintendent Tuesday night in a 5-2 vote.

Boardmember Chyra Sanderson, who chaired an ad-hoc committee tasked with selecting three firms, said Ray and Associates better matched the district’s needs.

