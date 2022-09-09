FNSB School District headquarters

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Administrative Center in downtown Fairbanks. The district earned accrediation from Cognia, a nonprofit that performs quality assurance for education providers throughout the nation. News Miner File Photo

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District board of education approved its annual set of boilerplate resolutions recognizing October as LGBTQ+ month and “International Day of the Girl Child.”

It’s an annual ritual the board conducts and was followed by a similar ritual as people turned out to support or oppose the resolutions. The school district received public testimony and vigorously discussed them over a two-hour period Tuesday night in a meeting that lasted just under five hours.

