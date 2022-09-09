The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District board of education approved its annual set of boilerplate resolutions recognizing October as LGBTQ+ month and “International Day of the Girl Child.”
It’s an annual ritual the board conducts and was followed by a similar ritual as people turned out to support or oppose the resolutions. The school district received public testimony and vigorously discussed them over a two-hour period Tuesday night in a meeting that lasted just under five hours.
“The resolutions we have coming before us are reminders that we don’t want history repeated and that we can be part of the change that needs to happen in our community,” said Board member Chrya Sanderson.
The resolutions for International Day of Girl Child (Oct. 11 this year) and LBGTQ month stoked a wide array of comments. The Day of Girl child resolution is “meant to bring awareness to the struggle many students, especially girls, experience in their quest to receive an education throughout the United States and other nations.”
Fairbanks resident Julie Smyth urged the board to make the resolutions a permanent item and do away with an annual tradition so that people “do not have to again listen to the arguments that it is racist.”
Fairbanks resident James Halbrook asked if the resolutions focus on educating students.
“In my opinion, the number of days and months recognized is a distraction from the focus on the fundamentals of education,” Halbrook said.
North Pole resident Kathleen Laurizen said the resolution was unnecessary “because we need to celebrate everybody together.”
“To keep separating everything, all the days just makes things sadder,” she said.
Savannah Fletcher supported the resolution, adding that no language mentions victims.
“It’s about empowering women and recognizing that girls are disproportionately denied access to schooling,” Fletcher said.
During board discussion, Board member April Smith opposed the resolution because of its origins as a 2011 United Nations document also supported by UNICEF, Family Care International and World Health Organization.
Smith said she supports girls as “our most valuable resource on this planet and supports them to be empowered,” but the resolution endorses a specific policy.
“The UN is a population control, one world totalitarian organization,” Smith said. “Everyone of the organizations are population focused and at some point supported China’s barbaric one child policy, forced abortion and forced sterilization policies.”
She added the board shouldn’t vote for something “because it just sounds nice.”
Board member Maggie Matheson attempted a failed motion to reword it so it recognizes the district’s female students.
Board member Tim Doran said the resolution is the district’s own language “that celebrates the opportunities we try to provide in our community, district and country” that aren’t available in some parts of the world.
The board approved the International Girl child day resolution in a 4-3 vote, with Smith, Matheson and board member Matt Sampson opposed to it.
The resolution supporting LGBTQ History Month “promotes a community where all students, staff, and community members feel supported and affirmed” and “acknowledge the history, culture and contributions of LGBTQ individuals, role models, and historical events from across the country and community.”
Supporters said the resolution fosters a sense of inclusion but also recognizes serious issues, including prejudice and discrimination, as well as concerns related to self-harm or suicide.
“It’s a more tangible acknowledgement that the [LGQBT] community exists, that we struggled to get where we are now and that those struggles and triumph add value to the broader Fairbanks community,” said Fairbanks resident Kathy Catron. “Everyone benefits when we shine a light on our own past.”
Opponents called it unnecessary or expressed more outlandish beliefs.
Ryan Purucker called it “critical theories of identity being put into practice” that applies to how topics are taught. He added it “sexualizes children as early as possible, destabilizes them and grooms them politically.”
Several board members had personal stories or reasons for their stances. The resolution passed in a 4-3 vote, with Matheson, Sampson and Smith opposing it.
Smith said her opposition stems from similar beliefs with the girl child day resolution.
“I wish we could separate the people from the agenda … the people who are part of the LGBTQ community are worthy and valued, and it is important to recognize that.” Smith said. “LGBTQ History month has a particular, organized adult agenda.”
Student representative Olivia Smith said she supported the resolution as a way to discourage negative stereotypes and slurs.
“Queer history is not about teaching your kids how to be gay, it’s teaching them how to respect queer people and how they change society,” she said.
She added she wants teachers to teach about “this person was important, and they were silenced because of the fact they were gay.”
“I don’t want to have to seek that out in my personal time because they are extremely important figures in history,” Olivia Smith said. “Just because they were queer and pushed down, I can’t hear about them in school, and it’s discouraged by the district to talk about them in school.”
Matheson said she couldn’t support a resolution when the LGBTQ “gives support to minor-attracted persons.”
Sanderson said the resolution represents “creating a safe space” for LGBTQ students, adding she’s seen the benefits personally when she was a teacher.
Air Force board representative Col. Antonio Alvarado supported the resolution in line with Defense Department policy.
“As the DoD, we are privileged to be a cross section of the society we come from,” Alvarado said. “The reality is that it’s important for the DoD to foster a culture of acceptance, respect and recognition.”