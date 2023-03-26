The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District has recommended a budget after the board of education passed one in 6-1 vote Wednesday night.
The budget totals $222.4 million split between its unrestricted general fund and restricted funds such as nutritional services, student transportation and federal programs. Its general fund includes almost $182 million split between projected state, local and federal funding, including a nearly $59 million request from the borough.
The budget goes to the borough assembly for consideration, but school board members made pointed comments Wednesday night about the mechanics behind school funding.
The amount is $3.46 million more than what was originally developed by the school district administration and is included in a minimum funding resolution heading to the Assembly on April 13.
The district faces a $17 million budget deficit it needs to balance. Original proposed cuts included 83 teacher and staff positions, program adjustments and consolidation of learning spaces. The cut teacher positions stood the risk of increasing pupil-teacher ratios, or class sizes.
The school board decided to include an additional increase, which would restore 15 elementary school teachers, four Extended Learning Program teachers, nine library assistants, 15 kindergarten aides, five classified staff non-student work days and custodial services for the Career Education Center location leased from the Fairbanks Community Food Bank.
The budget also strips out a $50,000 lobbyist contract, $366,000 in staff laptop replacements, and $285,000 in additional departmental cuts.
Many school board members, however, are critical of the overall budgeting process from the state down.
Chyra Sanderson, the board president, said the district needs to pursue a different process.
“We start early, we have listening sessions with the community and will have joint meetings with the borough,” Sanderson said. “We will have the people impacted speaking, not just the administration or me as a board president.”
Sanderson noted that several House Education Committee members “heard what we are saying” and were thoughtful, including possible revisions in the state’s funding formula.
A major part of the funding is based on an annual student count conducted over 20 days in October, based on an average daily membership. The student count is submitted to the Department of Education and Early Development (or DEED) for funding equations in the fiscal year next year.
Alaska also mandates a required local minimum contribution from organized boroughs and cities who oversee public education, based on a maximum taxable value. The amount is factored into the funding formula.
Both the Senate and House are considering legislation that would significantly boost the Base Student Allocation, or per-pupil funding. The BSA endured several years of flat funding at $5,930, and will get a modest $30 boost under the Alaska Reads Act starting July 1.
The bill sponsored by the Senate Finance Committee recommends a $1,000 boost, while an amended bill sponsored by Rep. Dan Ortiz (I-Ketchikan) would raise it by $800.
DEED inputs it into the state education foundation formula, a complex equation that includes the BSA.
“We’ve advocated for the timing they do our budget and take our count,” Sanderson said. “Why not take the count at the end of the year, when we know how many students we educated and went through our system?”
Sanderson added that the public school system remains the only system that provides an equal education opportunity regardless of background.
“The system is not broken, the system is just not being funded,” Sanderson said. “Public education seems to have become an enemy, when it’s not the enemy of anyone.”
Board member April Smith called the entire process uncomfortable.
“It puts us into having an awkward conversation,” Smith said. She added when board members make statements of keeping one thing but not another, it creates presumptions.
“All of these [items] are important,” Smith said. “It is so disappointing that our state cannot resolve this issue and for the most part cannot put the turmoil it puts the district, staff and students through.”
Smith encouraged the public to speak up and contact lawmakers.
“It’s not the school board or administration that is putting us through a dramatic process,” Smith said. “It is the state and state policies that are doing it to us.”
Board member Tim Doran, while cautiously optimistic about the traction from hundreds of Alaskans testifying to lawmakers on a BSA increase, continues to urge citizens to advocate for education spending.
Doran, when posed a question at Thursday’s Assembly meeting about whether a BSA increase would motivate school board members to reduce their ask, said he wouldn’t be in favor.
“I recognize that the state is the primary funder and has the primary responsibility for public education, but we have cut millions of dollars over the years … we have not added any of that back,” Doran said. “We as a state and a community need to know what we want for education and we need to invest in our students.”