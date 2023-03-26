Nordale Education Center

Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Nordale Education Center, the new home for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s BEST Homeschool and other alternative programs.

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District has recommended a budget after the board of education passed one in 6-1 vote Wednesday night.

The budget totals $222.4 million split between its unrestricted general fund and restricted funds such as nutritional services, student transportation and federal programs. Its general fund includes almost $182 million split between projected state, local and federal funding, including a nearly $59 million request from the borough.

