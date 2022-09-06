The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District board of education has a heavy agenda tonight, including the first reading of two policies to reorder the district’s various board committees.
The board meets tonight at 6 p.m. in its board room, at the district Administrative Center, 520 Fifth Avenue, and via Zoom. The meeting will also be live streamed on the district’s Youtube channel.
Recommended committee changes
The recommendations to realign the board committees comes after the district administration offered suggestions following the board and an ad-hoc board committee.
If approved, the board still needs to conduct a second vote at its Sept. 20 board meeting for final adoption.
Some of the concerns regarding the board committees included a challenge to meet quorum as required by the Alaska Open Meetings Act.
Three board committees will remain, reflecting the school board’s overall role when dealing with curriculum, budget and policy.
Members for each of the three committees include appointees from the school board, the administration, Fairbanks Principal Association, Fairbanks Education Association, Employee Support Staff Association, a student representative, a tribal consultation representative and three at-large members (parents or community members) on a first-come, first-chosen basis.
Three board committees — audit, diversity and parent engagement — would be eliminated. A fourth, the legislative committee, would become a committee of the whole school board to deal with legislative priorities.
The diversity and parent engagement committees would merge to become an administrative “equity and community engagement” committee advising the school board. Membership would be paired down from a 16-member body to a 10-member committee chaired by an administrator.
Membership would be similar to the board committees but wouldn’t be governed by the Open Meetings Act.
When the board last discussed committee reorganization in June, the recommendations to streamline the committee involved both the ability to meet quorum as well as the requirement to notify of meetings in advance.
Another touted benefit included the ability to meet and be able to discuss topics much more quickly, allowing the district to act in less time on items or topics of concern.
The recommendations drew sharp comments from the several residents, including diversity committee members.
Erin Janoso, a committee member who spoke against the recommended reorganization in June, told the News-Miner Friday that disbanding the board diversity committee “runs contrary to the district’s stated mission and strategic plan … and seems like yet another senseless blow to the school district’s most vulnerable students and staff.”
She noted the recommendation to dissolve the diversity committee came from the administration, not the ad-hoc committee.
In an Aug. 22 letter, Janoso wrote that she will ask the board to postpone the vote.
The board will also receive informational item reports related to accreditation and the screening process for supplemental sexual education materials.
The school district underwent an 18-month accreditation process with Cognia, which awarded the distinction to the district following its review. The accreditation team identified areas of strengths and areas for improvement.
The screening of sexual education materials will provide an update on how teachers’ requests are vetted by the district as aligned with board-approved curriculum standards.
According to a district presentation, requests are submitted by the last Friday in August, vetted for the first two weeks of September by the district’s teaching and learning department, and evaluated by district health teachers. Materials are then reviewed by an assistant superintendent and the teaching and learning director in October before sending their recommendations to the superintendent or chief school administrator.
The chief school administrator makes final approvals before the requested resources go to the board curriculum committees, and then put out to the public for review and comment. The committee sends its final recommendation to the board by the start of December for final approval.
The board will also be asked to adopt three resolutions, including honoring Indigenous Peoples Day, recognizing International Day of the Girl Child and LGBTQ History Month.