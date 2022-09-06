FNSB School District headquarters

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Administrative Center in downtown Fairbanks. The district earned accrediation from Cognia, a nonprofit that performs quality assurance for education providers throughout the nation. News Miner File Photo

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District board of education has a heavy agenda tonight, including the first reading of two policies to reorder the district’s various board committees.

The board meets tonight at 6 p.m. in its board room, at the district Administrative Center, 520 Fifth Avenue, and via Zoom. The meeting will also be live streamed on the district’s Youtube channel.

