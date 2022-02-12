Fairbanks North Star Borough School District officials will present the first look at the budget for the upcoming school year during a board of education work session at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The district faces a $19 million deficit in the next fiscal year, and $23 million over the next two. The district has two recommended options to help deal with the deficit. The board recently approved closure of three schools, repurposing of Nordale Elementary and shifting sixth grade classes to middle school to help save $3 million a year.
The work session will be informational only, with no planned public testimony scheduled. The board is expected to adopt a recommended budget in March. The board will begin its evening at 6 p.m. with a union negotiations update with a possible executive session.