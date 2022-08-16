FNSB School District headquarters

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Administrative Center in downtown Fairbanks. The district is facing a teacher shortage for the upcoming school year. News-Miner

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District board of education faces a light agenda tonight after a one-month break.

The agenda includes a pair of resolutions, one thanking board secretary Sharon Tuttle for her service to the district and a second recognizing the period between Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month.

