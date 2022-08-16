The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District board of education faces a light agenda tonight after a one-month break.
The agenda includes a pair of resolutions, one thanking board secretary Sharon Tuttle for her service to the district and a second recognizing the period between Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month.
Tuttle has worked at the district for 30 years, since July 23, 1992, according to the resolution, starting as a personnel technician in the district’s main office. She served in a series of administrative secretary roles across the district, including nine years at Weller Elementary and two years at Lathrop High School before returning to the admin center in 2006 in her current role as board secretary.
Tuttle has served as board secretary for over 16 years and 1,066 combined regular, special and work session meetings, missing less than 10 meetings in her tenure.
“Mrs. Tuttle’s neutrality and impartiality providing equitable service which she provides with compassion and kindness when working with educators, students, parents, guardians, and the community at-large have made her very successful working in a political environment, while retaining her ability to stay neutral and empathetic,” the resolution states.
The board will also be asked to extend a contract for the district’s lobbyist John Ringstad through June 30, 2023, at a cost of $50,000. Ringstad’s contract expired June 30 of this year. Ringstad, who serves as the district lobbyist on education-related governmental issues, is also expected to provide an update at Tuesday’s meeting.
The board meets at 6 p.m. in person at the district’s Administrative Center, 520 Fifth Ave., or online via Zoom. The district also broadcasts its meetings live on Youtube. For more information, visit https://go.boarddocs.com/ak/fbns/Board.nsf/Public.