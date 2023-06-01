The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District will begin implementing Alaska Reads Act requirements later this year as part of the state’s goal to improve literacy by third grade, according to Chane Beam, executive director of teaching and learning.
Beam provided the board of education an update at a recent regular meeting.
The Alaska Reads Act was passed in June 2022 to ensure all students are reading at grade level by third grade.
“There are a lot of moving pieces to this,” Beam said, adding the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development (DEED) has been developing a framework for its implementation.
“This is an ongoing process that will take the rest of the summer and perhaps all of next year to get everything in place,” Beam said.
Karen Melin, the chief school administrator, said at a recent board of education meeting the Reads Act will be folded into an overarching K-12 campaign.
“Our district is doing a K-12, across the grades focused on literacy, so this will be a piece of it,” Melin said.
The Reads Act applies to all students in public brick and mortar, charter and home schools starting this upcoming school year.
“Every group who receives public money falls under this law,” Beam said.
The Reads Act provided a $30 bump to the state’s Base Student Allocation, or per-pupil funding, raising it $5,960 starting July 1.
DEED’s guidelines require each school district to offer intensive reading intervention services to K-3 students who show a reading deficiency. Those services must be provided in addition to programs already offered by school districts and must be based “on the Science of Reading.”
“A teacher is not allowed to say ‘I have my 90 minutes of language arts and make sure my kids get in reading groups,’” Beam said. “By law it has to be extra time outside of their core reading time.”
As part of its local efforts, Beam said every elementary school will have a “walk-to” intervention time developed by each school building.
“Every school is expected to have a place where kids can go to get this extra time on their reading level,” Beam said. “If you have some third-graders who need to work on phonics, that’s what they’ll be working on during that extra time.”
The new law also requires DEED to adopt a new screening tool or assessment to detect reading deficiencies, including dyslexia.
Students will be tested three times a year to track progress and districts will be required to notify parents and provide an individual reading improvement plan. The plans will be filed in the district’s Powerschool platform for later reference.
“That plan will identify the specific things that students need to work on, how many days per week and minutes per day they need that intervention,” Beam said. “That plan will be ready for teachers when they come back in the fall.”
Beam said the school district already conducts benchmark tests but will need to adopt the state’s selected platform at the elementary level paid for by DEED’s expense.
If any kindergartener, first or second grader shows reading problems after the spring test, school staff will need to meet with parents “and explain that the student will not be able to maintain adequate academic progress at the next grade level.” Parents and guardians can decide whether to advance or hold back their child.
If students show struggling reading skills in third grade, the student won’t move onto the fourth grade unless parents sign a DEED waiver acknowledging their student isn’t prepared and will need to participate in an extra 20 hours of reading improvement intervention over the summer.
The district must bear the cost of summer reading improvements starting in 2024 and will likely require grants.
The Reads Act also dictates if parents of any K-3 student with reading deficiencies don’t attend a meeting with school staff, then a superintendent’s design will determine the student’s advancement based on their best interest.
“As a district, we do not encourage retainment because we want our kids to move to the next grade level,” Beam said. “There is no real data out there that shows if you keep a kid back, they will be better off in the long run.”
He added the assessment data will not be the determining factor for deciding a student’s advancement.
“It just starts the conversation … and we will have conversations with parents,” Beam said.
Beam said his expectation is that all K-5 students with literacy problems would participate in the intervention. He added the district is pursuing a grant to expand reading classes into middle and high schools.
Additional training required
K-3 teachers and principals will be required to earn a reading endorsement over the next two years. It requires either a reading training course approved by DEED or earning a passing score on a DEED-approved assessment.
DEED offers a free course, “Keys to Literacy,” that can be completed, while a second one, called “LETRS” requires a two-year commitment. Beam said several teachers are signing up for both courses.
Instead, he said, the district will push to ensure students receive the necessary reading intervention.
School board concerns
School board members had questions and concerns about the new requirements.
Board members Melissa Burnett and Brandy Harty had concerns about the Reads Act’s narrow focus.
“I’m really concerned about our literacy needs beyond third grade,” Burnett said. “I think DEED is missing a step there.”
Board member Tim Doran asked about specifics of “science of reading,” adding several states have broad interpretations.
Beam said the “Science of Reading” mandate isn’t a program handed to teachers, but something “based on decades of research from dozens of scientists who have studied the way the brain works with reading.”
Board member Maggie Matheson asked how it might apply to Boreal Sun Charter School, which takes a unique approach to literacy for its kindergarteners based on its charter agreement.
Beam said several Boreal Sun kindergartners, along with others districtwide, may be classified as “struggling readers” following a fall assessment.
“What it means is they’re not struggling, it’s just they haven’t had that instruction yet,” Beam said. He added some parents work with their kids prior to starting kindergarten on sounds and letters, but others might not have the time.
Matheson asked about how teachers will notify parents and develop plans.
“Teachers are already overworked and now we are adding extra time for literacy,” Matheson said. “Where it is going to come from?”
Beam said the district has asked the same question, adding the state has placed the responsibility squarely on local districts. He added the district has already added some half-days to the work schedule for teachers to start reviewing and developing plans.
“It’s not enough time to do all that, but we have to give teachers some extra time to work on those things,” Beam said. “Everyone across the state is in the same boat.”