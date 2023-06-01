Dunleavy education announcement

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the Alaska Reads Act Jan. 15, 2020, at Turnagain Elementary School in Anchorage.

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District will begin implementing Alaska Reads Act requirements later this year as part of the state’s goal to improve literacy by third grade, according to Chane Beam, executive director of teaching and learning.

Beam provided the board of education an update at a recent regular meeting.

