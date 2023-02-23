A proposed policy update regarding controversial subjects for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District was advanced unanimously by the Board of Education Tuesday night.
The item was calendared as a second reading, or final adoption, in error, according to board members.
According to Chane Beam, the district’s executive director of learning and instruction, the proposed change updates and expands the policy, which was adopted in 1982.
“The idea that we would look at items that are controversial is something that is important,” Beam said. “If we are to do it the correct way and make sure our students feel safe and supported, we need some guidelines for that.”
Beam said the updated policy will allow students to deepen their knowledge of important topics relevant to their lives and to explore diverse perspectives.
“Learning about those issues should be one of the skill sets we work on,” Beam said. “We want students to make an argument.”
Beam stressed it’s not about teaching controversial topics for its own sake. Rather, the policy provides a framework for civil discourse and discussion.
“The idea is that there are issues out there and kids learn how to make an argument with supporting details,” Beam said. “Controversial issues just happens to be one of those topics, we can’t shy away from everything.”
The board considered a similar update in April 2022 but voted it down for various reasons. The policy was referred back to staff and the board policy committee for improvements, including development of guidelines to shore up the policy.
The policy change has been in the works since September 2021, where first a draft was shared with teachers for feedback.
After gathering 123 comments, a second draft was created and sent to the board policy committee. The committee in February 2022 recommended approval, sending it to the school board.
Beam added the updated policy also protects students, staff and the district with “clear guidance and expectations.”
The policy comes with a set of administrative regulations, or guidelines for teachers on how to facilitate such discussion and grounds for exemption from instruction of the subject by parents.
It also addresses how teachers can deal with student topics prompted by questions during instruction, with a teacher deciding from the onset whether to facilitate the conversation or not.
Discussion and exploration of any topic, whether planned or student prompted, will always need to be backed or based on existing board-approved curriculum, Beam said.
He added teachers who prepare subject matter two weeks in advance have enough time to notify principals and parents. The administrative regulation provides guidelines for spur-of-the-moment questions and conversations from students.
“It’s possible that sometimes during controversial topics, things could get heated,” Beam. “That is the purpose of these guidelines, to make sure where we can go and what to provide the guidance for teachers.”
Board member Maggie Matheson asked how students would be graded if parents exempted them from a controversial topic. Beam said teachers would assign an alternative lesson plan.
Board member April Smith backed the overall policy change.
“I hope the public really takes the time to read the [administrative regulation] because we did get some testimony that was going to be restricting what teachers can teach,” Smith said. “It’s not the case, it’s giving teachers a safe guardrail and guidelines.”
Board member Erin Morotti agreed the policy is needed, but addressed some proposed changes made by West Valley High School’s global studies program. The changes include removing certain words and phrases with ones that have a clearer meaning.
Morotti also had concerns about the phrase ”free of partisanship” in reference to the type of environment students can learn in.
“It could result in students not learning about the atrocities of slavery or equivalences between Holocaust academia and Holocaust denial,” Morotti said. “I’m confident none of us want that, but by requiring educators to not favor one side or the other of some historical events may result in that or the avoidance of instruction of some topics.”
Beam said he understands the concerns about seeing both sides or multiple sides of an issue. Like Smith, he said the policy falls back on approved standards.
“There are certainly things that are clearly right, wrong, left and right,” Beam said. “The Holocaust happened, Nazis are bad and slavery was wrong — those are not options.”
Board member Brandy Harty, a past district teacher, called the updated policy well done.
“It really aligns with things I wish I had when I started out teaching, especially with the student-initiated discussions,” Harty said.
She agreed with Morotti’s amendment, noting that “we can’t just throw guidance at teachers without providing them time and training to digest how to tackle difficult conversations.”
Smith disagreed with the recommended changes, adding she hadn’t seen the proposed changes. She noted the new administrative regulations provide buffers from any conflict because it falls back on board-approved material.
The school board will adopt the final version at its next regular meeting.