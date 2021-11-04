Jennifer Luke is the new president of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education. Karen Melin agreed to stay on as superintendent for another year and the word “interim” was dropped from her title.
The board took votes advancing the two education leaders at separate meetings early this week.
Luke, school board vice president, was the only person nominated to replace Tim Doran, president for the last year. Luke was promoted unanimously. The panel also elected April Smith as the new vice president.
Luke, 40, is a wife and mother of seven who has served on the school board since 2019. She has also served on the board of directors of the United Way of the Tanana Valley, an organization for which she was interim executive director for a short time.
Luke cast the deciding vote last year to open public schools to in-person learning and more recently to adopt universal face masks inside school buildings.
“I believe that we have a great representation within our board,” Luke said as she presided over Monday’s special meeting. “We have a heavy lift, but I do know that we can work together.”
“We can disagree without being disagreeable and debate without sacrificing our values,” she added, repeating a statement made by Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle, who attended the meeting to swear in reelected school board members Chrya Sanderson and Erin Morotti.
On Tuesday, the board took action on the superintendent’s employment status, approving a contract for the period July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.
Melin will continue to draw a $180,000 annual salary, a $5,000 contribution to an annuity, 30 days annual leave and annual professional membership dues along with travel expenses “reasonably appropriate to the duties of the employee and of significant value to the employer.”
The former deputy commissioner with the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development started at the school district on July 1 as a temporary replacement for Karen Gaborik, who retired.