The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education approved a recommended budget Wednesday night for the next fiscal year following a nearly six-hour marathon meeting.
"We have a recommended budget," board president Jennifer Luke said at the end of the night.
General fund budget
In a 4-3 vote, the board approved a $184 million general fund budget, cutting board travel costs, its legal budget by 25%, and increasing facility rental fees for the first time in years.
The budget preserves nine middle/high school librarian positions — a controversial budget cut recommendation made by board member April Smith in order to preserve other programs and positions. The general fund budget also contains six district-wide music instructor positions for a planned reorganization of the district's secondary school band and orchestra program.
Board members Erin Morotti, Matt Sampson and Maggie Matheson voted against it for different reasons.
"I cannot support a budget that eliminates entire programs that are being advocated for our community in order to support programs that are already sustainable," Morotti said Wednesday night, referring to the elimination of elementary school band/orchestra programs.
Board member Tim Doran, in approving it, noted the efforts by district staff over two months in preparing the budget.
"It's not the ideal budget in any way," Doran said. "I just hope that our community and our funding sources at the borough and state will recognize we are continuing to cut services to students."
He added he was hopeful "that we will see investment in public education so we can provide the level of services our community would like to see."
CARES budget
The recommended $11.03 million CARES Act budget — which uses federal pandemic relief money — passed with a 6-1 vote, with Moratti the lone dissenting vote.
The board passed the CARES budget after it reduced district-wide art support by $70,000 and deleted $118,000 for a districtwide music position. The $118,000 was placed in general fund.
The CARES budget preserves two teacher positions at Barnette Magnet School, 32 elementary school math and literacy teaching assistants, and strives to balance pupil-to-teacher ratios in the school.
That leaves approximately $4.06 million left in the CARES budget for the district for the following fiscal year.
Next steps
According to Chief School Administrator Karen Melin, budget goes to the borough assembly for consideration. The district plans to present at an April 21 assembly meeting.
After that, she said, it returns to the school board for final adoption and final changes depending on assembly decisions.