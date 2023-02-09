Tim Doran

Fairbanks North Star Borough School District board member Tim Doran stresses the need for increased state funding for the school district and Alaska education in general the a board meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education voted 6-1 on a two-year contract for a coach to help board members better understand student outcomes. Board member Tim Doran was the lone “no” vote.

The coach, Alisha Hilde with Sisu Consulting and Legal Services, would have provided coaching on Student Outcomes Focused Governance (or SOFG). The model was developed by the nonprofit Council of the Great City Schools to allow school boards to “identify their strengths and weaknesses as well as to track progress along their journey toward improving student outcomes.”

