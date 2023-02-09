The Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education voted 6-1 on a two-year contract for a coach to help board members better understand student outcomes. Board member Tim Doran was the lone “no” vote.
The coach, Alisha Hilde with Sisu Consulting and Legal Services, would have provided coaching on Student Outcomes Focused Governance (or SOFG). The model was developed by the nonprofit Council of the Great City Schools to allow school boards to “identify their strengths and weaknesses as well as to track progress along their journey toward improving student outcomes.”
Despite a majority vote, Hilde said it required unanimous board approval. According to the contract, Hilde would have provided her services for free, excluding travel expenses. Also, if board members failed to meet certain provisions in the contract, the district must pay Hilde $15,000.
“We go through the training with not just you but your community, and you will train your community on the work of the board so they know what your board is working on based on what you heard from your community,” Hilde said Tuesday night.
According to the scope of the work, Hilde would help board members clarify goals and monitor progress regarding the community’s vision and values, review the difference between being focusing on students versus focusing on student outcomes, and develop new board member onboarding policies. Other goals involve a review of the role of the board, particularly the relationship with superintendent and with superintendent’s staff.
Board meetings would eventually be redesigned to focus more on student outcome goals and make possible changes to its meeting schedule. The process would require monthly involvement of the board president and vice president, board administration and the superintendent.
The school board undergoes annual two-day training with representatives provided by the Association of Alaska School Boards for about $14,000. The AASB training covers a range of topics, including policy work.
Board member Erin Morrotti was initially hesitant and said she appreciated the scope of work, but worried about $15,000 during a fiscal emergency.
“At this time I don’t support going forward with this training, but I hope we can find the funds and ability to do it in the future,” Morotti said.
Board member Maggie Matheson had concerns that the next school board may not want to continue the service.
Hilde said other school boards always face that risk but called the flat fee an incentive to carry on.
“It’s a pretty nominal fee to know whether this is something you want to actively pursue to focus your district on improving student outcomes,” Hilde said.
Board president Chyra Sanderson said a postmortem following the AASB training identified areas of improvement.
“The commitment I’ve made is that I don’t want to leave the work undone,” Sanderson said. That includes taking a look at board policies that provide direction to administration. She added the district’s strategic document should align more closely with those policies.
“Our board is in need of training and guidance on how to work together,” board member Melissa Burnett said. “With proper on-boarding with future boards, this will be something I would be on for.”
Burnett added she ran for her spot after being fed up with continued bickering and a lack of conversation.
“This will allow us to communicate and hold each other and ourselves accountable to our actions,” Burnett said.
During public comment, Fairbanks Education Association President Sandi Ryan said the board should consider the training.
“Training is always extremely valuable, and I think this a great opportunity being offered,” Ryan said. “It’s a commitment that folks need to focus on.”
Board member Tim Doran called the offer an amazing deal, citing that if the board received the service directly from the Council of the Great City Schools, it would cost “ten times more.” Doran’s largest concern was the time commitment to the specific model.
“Part of that process is pretty black and white,” Doran said. “It is very focused on student outcomes, which is what we are absolutely about.”
Doran said he spoke with a Great City Schools representative about possible SOFG model modifications, including aligning it closely to the district’s strategic plan. The answer, he said, was no.
He added he personally appreciates board members’ attempts to make it better and had faith in the board’s decision over what he called a “canned program.”
“I don’t think this is a mechanism for us at this time,” Doran said. “But Ms. Hilde has put something before us to push me to learn something more.”