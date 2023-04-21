The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education approved a slight salary bump for its nonunion employees Tuesday night in a 7-1 vote, along with modifications to the 2023-2024 contract.
According to Chief School Administrator Karen Melin, employees in the nonrepresented groups will receive a 1% increase. Contracts are split between certified teachers, 10-month school term and 12-month periods. Some are salaried and others are hourly workers.
“This is a reflection of the Fairbanks Principals Association’s agreement,” Melin said.
The district’s contract talks with the Fairbanks Education Association and Educational Support Staff Association have since gone to arbitration over key differences, including salary increases. Melin said both unions were offered a similar 1% increase, but the last counteroffers from the two unions asked for a higher percentage.
Unlike unions, nonrepresented employees’ contracts aren’t negotiated. Melin said the contracts only reflect 112 current employees, including 80 positions funded from the general fund.
Some changes for school term employees include vacation time accrual, which used to be based on hours worked. Under previous contracts, those employees could accrue up to 28 days of annual leave, on top of 12 paid holiday. No leave time is granted during the eight-week summer break.
Leave time will now be reduced to eight days per school year, plus 12 paid holidays.
Melin said the leave policy changes “bring the contracts in line with other support staff in the district.”
One employee objected to the leave policy during public testimony Tuesday night.
Equal employment opportunity specialist Janejira Smith told the board she works about 226 days in the school year, earning about 24 days of paid leave and only took six for the 2022-2023 school year.
“I do not abuse leave and I understand that I have time during the summer with my [kids],” Smith said. Under the the contract change “I would be losing eight days of leave in a year.”
“It feels unfair to me that my leave is going to taken away just because I’m a 10-month,” Smith said. “It is a substantial change from what I signed up for.”
Board member Maggie Matheson, the lone no vote, had concerns about the lack of contract flexibility.
“It really bothers me that there is a group of employees who cannot negotiate their contracts,” Matheson said.
Melin said the contract conditions are the same as other school district employees.
“It’s pretty much ‘Here’s how it is,’” Melin said. “Otherwise we would have the potential for 112 different contracts and the management of that is unrealistic.”
Board member Tim Doran said he appreciated having the entire contracts included in the board’s packet.
“I think it’s important that we are recognizing the contributions made by all our educators, including nonrepresented,” Doran said.
However, he had concerns that the contracts were written without board consultation.
“Normally, I’d have areas where I asked about, but tonight it would be nitpicking and this [meeting] is not the forum to negotiate a contract,” Doran said. “I do think it would be a good practice that the board gets to look at the contracts prior to approvals like we do of other organizations.”
Melin said district administration can make those changes, but stressed the board should be aware of salary needs.
“These folks are paid significantly less than their counterparts and it is difficult to fill these positions because of those salary schedules,” Melin said. “If you look at other school district for like jobs, you’ll see our salary schedule is lower. Moving forward, if the board is to be involved in that work, they should realize that.”
Doran agreed, acknowledging it plays into the larger conversation about Alaska’s underpaid educators and support staff.
Board members April Smith and Erin Morotti agreed with Doran’s assessment that the board should preview the non-representative contract adjustments prior to being noticed in board meetings.
Morotti noted other school boards and governing boards conduct those options, including an extensive review process.
“We have a practice on this board to not surprise anybody with anything and I think that needs to go both ways,” Morotti said.
Board member Brandy Harty asked to postpone the contract because she felt unprepared to vote on it.
“I do believe it should be looked at more closely when it takes away people’s [leave] time,” Harty said.
Doran disagreed, noting any adjustments might take be extensive and because it would delay a pay increase.
“I’ve sat in the audience before when [past] boards did not take action for nonrepresented employees,” Doran said. “I can tell you the reaction from the audience was very palpable.”