In the classroom

The FNSB Board of Education approved a new contract Tuesday that grants non-represented employees a 1% pay increase but, for school-term employees, limits paid leave to eight days per academic year.

 Metro Creative

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education approved a slight salary bump for its nonunion employees Tuesday night in a 7-1 vote, along with modifications to the 2023-2024 contract.

According to Chief School Administrator Karen Melin, employees in the nonrepresented groups will receive a 1% increase. Contracts are split between certified teachers, 10-month school term and 12-month periods. Some are salaried and others are hourly workers.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.