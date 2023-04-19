The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District has announced Sarah Gillam as assistant superintendent of secondary schools starting next school year.
Gillam moved from a small farming town in Minnesota to teach at Dimond High School in Anchorage in 2005. After six years of teaching in the Anchorage/Mat-SU Valley, she and her husband moved to Fairbanks to raise their family. She started working for the school district at North Pole Middle School before being hired as an assistant principal at West Valley High School. She served three years as assistant principal before becoming principal at West Valley in 2016.
She has a masters degree in educational leadership in administration from Capella University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology and social studies education from St. Olaf College.
“Principal Gillam is a proven leader, she has classroom and building level experience that will bring a real depth to the work of this position,” Karen Melin, chief school administrator, said in a release announcing the position. “I am so glad to have a person with Sarah’s leadership and experience in this role.”
The district’s hiring and interview process for the assistant superintendent position included both external and internal candidates.
“I am honored to be selected for this position and to be able to continue to serve the students, staff and schools of the district,” Gillam said in the release. “I come from a family of educators and believe strongly in public education and the role it plays in building a strong community.”