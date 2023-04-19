Sarah Gillam

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District has announced Sarah Gillam as assistant superintendent of secondary schools starting next school year.

Gillam moved from a small farming town in Minnesota to teach at Dimond High School in Anchorage in 2005. After six years of teaching in the Anchorage/Mat-SU Valley, she and her husband moved to Fairbanks to raise their family. She started working for the school district at North Pole Middle School before being hired as an assistant principal at West Valley High School. She served three years as assistant principal before becoming principal at West Valley in 2016.