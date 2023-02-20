The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District board of education will consider modifications to its controversial issues policy at its Tuesday meeting.
The policy comes up for a second reading, after the school board voted down a similar policy revision last April.
The current policy contains two paragraphs adopted in 1982.
“A controversial issue exists, for the purpose of this policy, when any material or topic evokes opposing viewpoints on the part of any group or any individual,” the policy states. “The Fairbanks North Star Borough School district will provide a process for the objective study of controversial issues in order that students may have an opportunity to examine such issues in an instructional atmosphere free of partisanship and censorship.”
The proposed revision broadens the policy’s wording to state students should have developmentally-appropriate opportunities to discuss and study controversial issues. Those topics could include economical, political or social significance within the bounds of the board-adopted curriculum.
The idea, according to a staff report, is to help students discern between facts and opinion and draw conclusions in a respectful manner.
Another prompt for the revision includes to afford students a safe space “for students to participate in academic dialog and for teachers to teach the relevant skills.”
When the school board considered the decision last April, some board members had concerns that ranged the gamut, either requesting for information, or believed the revised policy would open the doors to teachers sharing personal opinions.
Some of the updated policy includes a proposed administrative regulation, including guidelines for teachers on how to facilitate such discussion, guiding principles for exemption from instruction by parents.
It also addresses how teachers can deal with student-topics prompted by questions during instruction, with a teacher deciding from the onset whether to facilitate the conversation or not.
The board meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the district’s Administrative Center, 520 Fifth Ave., streamed live on Zoom or the district’s YouTube channel.
The meeting will also be broadcast on KUAC 89.9 FM from 7 p.m. to the meeting’s end.
For more information and the full agenda, visit go.boarddocs.com/ak/fbns/Board.nsf/Public.