Rachel Blackwell has been named principal of Arctic Light Elementary School starting the 2023-24 school year.
Blackwell has worked in the Fairbanks school district for the past nine years, a district news release stated. She previously taught kindergarten, fourth, fifth and sixth grade at Joy and Ladd elementaries. She then moved to Tanana Middle School as the assistant principal in 2020. Blackwell is a graduate of the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the University of Alaska Anchorage with degrees in theater, business and education. Blackwell also taught preschool at the Child Development Center on Fort Wainwright and worked at the Boys and Girls Club before becoming a school district teacher.