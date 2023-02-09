Parents, students and community members will have an opportunity to hear from three superintendent finalists next week in two candidate forums, the Fairbanks school district announced Wednesday.
The two forums will both take place in-person and virtually. The first forum is 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at North Pole High School, 601 North Pole High School Blvd. The second is at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at West Valley High School, 3800 Geist Road.
The three finalists include Sitka School District Superintendent Frank Hauser; Luke Meinert, the Fairbanks school district’s assistant superintendent of secondary education; and Ryan Scallon, an assistant superintendent with the School District of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania.
A fourth candidate, Ronnie Tarchichi from New Jersey, withdrew his name from consideration.
The district announced the finalists Feb. 1 following an extensive process.
The Board of Education will conduct final interviews a 9 a.m. Feb. 18 in the district’s Administrative Center Board Room. The meeting is open to the public and will be broadcast online.
