Superintendent candidates

The three finalists for the Fairbanks school district superintendent position include, from left, Sitka School District Superintendent Frank Hauser; Luke Meinert, the Fairbanks school district’s assistant superintendent of secondary education; and Ryan Scallon, an assistant superintendent with the School District of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania. 

 News-Miner composite image

Parents, students and community members will have an opportunity to hear from three superintendent finalists next week in two candidate forums, the Fairbanks school district announced Wednesday.

The two forums will both take place in-person and virtually. The first forum is 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at North Pole High School, 601 North Pole High School Blvd. The second is at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at West Valley High School, 3800 Geist Road.

