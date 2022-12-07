University of Alaska Fairbanks

The union representing about 1,000 full-time faculty at the University of Alaska ratified a new contract, closing the book on more than a year of negotiations marked by conflict, mediation and cross complaints to the Alaska Labor Relations Agency.

Members of the United Academics Local 4996 approved the deal by 94%, union President Abel Bult-Ito confirmed by email on Tuesday. The new three-year collective bargaining agreement, or CBA, goes into effect immediately and includes an initial 3% retroactive wage increase. Subsequent increases of 2.75% and 2.5% were inked for years two and three of the contract.

