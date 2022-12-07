The union representing about 1,000 full-time faculty at the University of Alaska ratified a new contract, closing the book on more than a year of negotiations marked by conflict, mediation and cross complaints to the Alaska Labor Relations Agency.
Members of the United Academics Local 4996 approved the deal by 94%, union President Abel Bult-Ito confirmed by email on Tuesday. The new three-year collective bargaining agreement, or CBA, goes into effect immediately and includes an initial 3% retroactive wage increase. Subsequent increases of 2.75% and 2.5% were inked for years two and three of the contract.
UA faculty have received only one raise of 1% over the last five years.
“This will hopefully create some needed stability and an opportunity for the UA administration to build a more collaborative approach with the union to administer the CBA,” Bult-Ito wrote.
The professor of neurobiology and neurophysiology said the negotiated salary boost is retroactive to Jan. 1 of this year.
“I believe the membership is relieved that we have a new CBA in place,” he said.
A university spokeswoman said a few steps are pending before the agreement is final.
“The final step in the process rests with the Department of Administration. DOA must approve the contract,” reads an email from Robbie Graham, associate vice president of the Office of Public Affairs. “The legislative budget process would come next.”
Also, cross complaints are pending before the Alaska Labor Relations Agency. The union is open to exploring ways to deal with that, Bult-Ito said.
The University of Alaska is accused of unfair labor practices, “not bargaining in good faith,” dragging out the mediation process and “unilaterally and illegally” declaring an impasse in May.
The faculty union is accused of being demanding, obstructionist and flaky.
Nicole Thibodeau is a hearing examiner and administrator for the Alaska Labor Relations Agency.
“Our hearing officer is still investigating both of the complaints,” she said.
The first complaint, filed by United Academics, is fully briefed, Thibodeau said.
On the second complaint, filed by the university, United Academics has responded, and the labor relations agency is waiting for a rebuttal from the university. Once the rebuttal is provided, a hearing officer will issue findings, Thibodeau said. Depending on how things unfold, the complaints could wind up before an executive board.
The faculty union had initially asked for a minimum salary increase of 3% a year — more depending on inflation with a maximum of 7% — plus an annual $1,000 increase to base pay for all members.
The union sought “equity adjustments” to rectify “issues that could become much more costly for the university if members sought legal remedies for pay disparities that may be based on protected statuses.”
The university balked, saying the salary requests would boost pay upwards of 30% and would get rejected by the Legislature.
Negotiations started in August of 2020. Professors have been working under an expired contract since Jan. 1 of this year.
