A contract with the Fairbanks Principals Association and the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District passed with a 6-1 vote. Members from two other unions, however, spoke about the ongoing negotiations which have paused.
FPA agreement
The approved agreement with the FPA ensures a step increase for principals and assistant principals, no raise in the upcoming fiscal year, a 1% salary increase in the 2023-2024 fiscal year and a one-time $1,000 payment by December.
No changes have been made to health care but guarantees a 1% district match to retirement plans.
The contract will be valid through June 30, 2024. The FPA represents 39 principals and assistant principals.
Prior to voting no, school board member Erin Morotti inquired about whether similar offers had been made to the Fairbanks Education Association and the Education Support Services Association.
“I cannot make a decision without knowing it is equitable with other bargaining unit agreements or will be equitable,” Morotti said.
Board member Tim Doran cautioned that other negotiations are still ongoing “and could be more or less equitable.”
The agreement with the principals union was one “it came to with the district.”
Non-rep employees see slight boost
The board also approved a similar item for the district’s non-represented members, which includes a step increase, a $1,000 stipend for those who reached the maximum step, a one-time $1,000 stipend payable by December and a 1% employer match of the employee’s annual salary into their retirement accounts. No salary increase has been made.
Chief School Administrator Karen Melin explained the $1,000 stipend doesn’t occur every year. Additionally she said nonrepresented staff aren’t paid as high as other districts across the state, calling it “an imbalance group that at some point we have to address.”
ESSA, FEA weigh in
Members and supporters of the other unions weighed in on the contract talks between the district.
The district announced in May that talks with ESSA and FEA would resume in August following a breakdown.
Both ESSA and FEA have independently sought a 4% annual increase in salary, among other items. The district’s initial offer didn’t include a salary increase, just the normal step increase.
It also adjusted its offer related to health benefits, which union leaders said would financially impact their members.
Other concerns include classroom prep time.
FEA president Sandi Ryan said in a time when school districts nationwide are looking for qualified teachers, “it’s a seller’s market.’
“The district’s negotiation team continues to insist we bear the weight of the budgetary concerns,” Ryan said. “Zero percent wage increases, increased health costs solely assumed by the employees, reduction in actual hours for our support staff and removal of incentives in participation in health savings reductions or notification of early retirement bonuses.”
Ryan said educators are asking what keeps them in Fairbanks.
“It is time to recognize the need for serious negotiations or you will indeed find educators looking for jobs elsewhere,” Ryan said.
Teacher Wendy Demers called the approved agreement with the non-represented employees “a slap in the face” because unions are still fighting to get an increase.
“You are doing this all while cutting the pay of those who are working directly with students,” Demers said. “It is wrong to create division between the union and non-union employees. This is underhanded.”
ESSA president Danielle Logan brought up a non-contract issue regarding the loss of five non-student related work days.
“Imagine how 5 days affects a district’s budget,” Logan said. “If your employer cuts five days from your budget, would you be happy?”
She added the district’s claims that the days aren’t classroom related “couldn’t be farther from the truth.”
“These days are badly needed for training, continuing education for our staff that do not otherwise get the time in their workday,” Logan said.
She said for classroom aides, their days start and end with students, leaving little or no time for the training.
Parent Brandy Harty called the ESSA support staff “a vital part of every school in our district.”
Harty questioned the tactics behind the cut, noting while the district and board can legally do it, it was morally questionable and should “be made by contract negotiation, not a budget line item.”
Katherine Helmuth, a teacher’s aid, said for her the five working days represents time when she could directly interact and plan with teachers.
“Those days and times are when I get to collaborate with the teachers directly, where we plan lessons and the stuff that needs to be prepared, or grade papers and talk about behavior issues and intervention,” Helmuth said.
District offers small update
Chief Operations Officer Andy DeGraw clarified that “administration has made several attempts to get to the point of negotiating one-time bonuses and salary increases with ESSA and FEA.”
Both, he said, were unsuccessful.
Ivory McDaniel-Ilgenfritz, executive director of human resources, said the $1,000 stipend for those who maxed out steps is covered in the proposed contracts for ESSA and FPA, but not FEA.