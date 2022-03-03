Parents, teachers and students spoke in defense of music education over two days of board of education meetings after Fairbanks North Star Borough School District District administrators proposed a change at the elementary school level.
A Feb. 17 email from Assistant Superintendent Kate LaPlaunt to music instructors indicated the district plans to eliminate its itinerant fifth grade instrumental teacher positions, among other changes.
The district needs to balance a $19 million deficit for the upcoming fiscal year. The board already approved one plan to save $3 million annually by closing three elementary schools and shifting sixth grade to the middle school level. The district will also ask the borough for an additional $2 million.
Public concern
“You are leaving behind students who might find their home in music or art class, those kids who probably don’t do well in sports or excel at math or music but stay for band class,” Rebecca Dunne said.
Dunne added most parents cannot afford private lessons or groups, so music classes are the only option for children.
High school senior Bonnie Marriott performed a flute solo snippet for board members before telling them about the importance of music lessons at all grade levels.
“The music programs in our elementary, middle and high schools are part of the reason I was so successful in school,” Marriott said. “Because of music classes, I learned not only musical performance, but also discipline, persistence and mathematics.”
Theresa Reed, a retired general music teacher at Barnett Magnet School, said music education translates across disciplines.
“If a student is in a band or choir, they have to read, they have to focus and learn the intricate ratios of music timing,” Reed said. “They have to work together to produce something and when they graduate, they will have a skill that will last forever.”
District: Changes promote stronger program
The district’s proposed music changes keep general music teachers in its elementary schools, Chief School Administrator Karen Melin told the News-Miner Friday.
The elementary band/orchestra alternative, Melin said, allowed students to leave their class and participate for 30 minutes in a group setting.
Only three teachers are currently employed due to recruitment challenges. The current number places a strain on teachers as they have to travel across the district to teach.
An effective itinerant program, LaPlaunt said, would require nine teachers to balance a workload.
Instrumental music used to be taught to fourth and fifth graders, before the district cut out fourth grade.
With the sixth-grade class shifting to middle school, the district can expand its elective offerings. Middle school band/orchestra classes are electives, much like at the high school level.
“Because there are more students and more offerings, the net gain for a sixth grader can be that they have band and orchestra on a more regular basis,” Melin said.
The district budgeted six spots for elementary school band and orchestra classes for the current school year by using CARES Act funding. It won’t repeat the move this year.
“In middle school, teachers are assigned according to student enrollment, so if enrollment goes up, they get more teachers,” Melin said.
LaPlaunt, who sent the original email, said the district’s music program “has been precarious” over the past four years.
“We’ve been looking for ways to stabilize it and make it a solid part of our offerings across the grade levels,” LaPlaunt said.
Board supports music
During Monday’s work session, board member April Smith said she had originally moved her children from a charter school to North Pole Elementary for music programs. She added a lot of music education can’t be obtained in the community for free.
“If we are providing a quality, equitable education, I feel like offering free music is extremely important to me,” Smith said. “I think the public feels that way too.”
She asked that the district fund elementary music programs and look at other programs to cut.
Board member Maggie Matheson, at a Tuesday regular meeting, said she wouldn’t support the current proposed budget as it stands because of music. Board member Matthew Sampson said he supports finding funding to fully staff the instrumental music program.
“Last year, we compromised our music and arts program to only benefit our fifth and sixth graders, so I can’t support this budget,” Matheson said. “With an emphasis on standardized tests, the arts are ignored.”