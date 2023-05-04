Parents and guardians gave thanks to the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education Tuesday night for plans to update a policy involving parental choices in education.
The policy outlines a parent’s right to review curriculum and opt their child out of topics or lesson plans, including those linked to sex education. State law grants parents those rights as an opt-out measure.
Chief School Administrator Karen Melin said the district has been out of compliance with state law since 2016.
“As a district, in practice, we have been following the intent of this law, but we did not have a policy that sets clear parameters,” Melin said. Melin said the draft policy was fashioned on one developed by the Alaska Association of School Boards.
Residents spoke during citizens’ comments on the appreciation for the policy.
Barbara Haney said the draft policy “helps bring back that unity that parents and teachers so desperately need to help a student succeed.”
North Pole resident Barbra Tyndell thanked the board “for upholding parental rights.”
“Parents and teachers should be working together … on behalf of our kids,” Tyndell said.
Fairbanks resident Aaron Gibson said the draft policy “recognizes the central need for parents to be involved.”
Board member April Smith, who chairs the district’s policy committee, said the draft was forwarded to the board “with the caveat that the administration clearly indicates language that is beyond the exact language of the statute.”
Smith noted that the Fairbanks Education Association representative “firmly opposed this policy.”
“The rep was concerned that no educators were involved in the drafting of the policy and that it added to the disrespect teachers felt coming from the board, Legislature and assembly,” Smith said.
She added the FEA representative believed the policy’s language “was about exclusion and did not serve to remind parents about their duty to participate in the education of their child.”
Smith noted that the administration had told the policy committee it brings the district into compliance, while principals reinforced that the district has complied with the law as a standard practice for seven years.
“We can’t debate the state statute, it just is,” Smith said. She added the administration regulation that will come with the policy will remove any ambiguity that exists in state law.
Administration regulations provide direction for staff and teachers once the school board adopts or updates a policy.
Smith said when the regulation is written “many stakeholders will be involved and any questions flushed out.” Melin added the soonest staff could work on regulations would be early fall, after the board adopts the policy on June 6.
Board member Erin Morotti was concerned how the district could be out of compliance with state statute.
Melin, who was not with the school district until 2021, said she was only made aware of it through the Alaska Attorney General’s office.
Board member Tim Doran had concerns about timelines behind the policy, such as removing a student from an activity, the effective removal period and requirement to provide alternative lesson plans. He also asked whether the Alaska Board of Education had regulations associated with the policy.
John Ptacin, the district’s contract attorney, said the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development had not developed regulations. He added that the attorney general’s office is addressing the district’s noncompliance “informally” and the district would need to provide updates by Aug. 15.
Doran recommended waiting until the outcome of a current bill in the Legislature has been decided. Gov. Mike Dunleavy sponsored a bill that would make the state’s opt-out provision more of an “opt-in” policy; the House Education Committee made significant changes last week expanding parents’ ability to weigh in on all lesson plans and curriculum.
“We could wind up passing this policy and then having to change it quite quickly,” Doran said.
Ptacin said the bigger issue was having the board adopt a policy soon, adding any new state law doesn’t “contemplate a timeline for districts to make changes to come into compliance.”
Doran added specificity on curriculum and content should be included in the policy, while board member Maggie Matheson noted a syllabus should address any concerns.
“I have to sign a syllabus for almost every single class that my children attend,” Matheson said. “If I have questions, I email the teacher, so that would put the concerns of individual parents in their hands to communicate with teachers.”
The board policy will require two meetings before the board can adopt it.