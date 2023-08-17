Incoming North Star College students attended orientation for the program Wednesday at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, expanding the program to 180 students for the first time.
North Star College, a middle college program launched in 2020, allows students to complete up to two years of college credit at University of Alaska Fairbanks while still in high school.
The program admitted 40 seniors per year for the last three years. This year the program expanded to what was originally envisioned with 90 juniors and 90 seniors for the 2023-2024 school year.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education approved the expansion in October, 2022 to establish North Star College as a new school of choice.
Students, including students who are attending non-FNSBSD homeschool programs, can take between seven and 15 credits per semester. Students are able to participate in extracurriculars at their home attendance schools and at UAF.
Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs and Enrollment Owen Guthrie said the program puts college within reach for many families in Fairbanks. “This has been years in the making,” Guthrie said.
North Star College increases the student-college attendance rate, increases success in college, and increases college graduation rates, Guthrie said.
Guthrie told students that UAF has its own rocket range, the winningest rifle team in the NCAA, and a seagoing research vessel. “We are here to help you on your journey,” he said.
North Star College Director Stacey Kennedy said that the program helps students step into college and prepares them to get a degree. “It’s a privilege to be a part of seeing this come to fruition and knowing the great minds behind this,” she said.
UAF Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Anupma Prakash told incoming students they belong at UAF. She said that UAF is awesome because they have both awesome students and awesome professors.
Five students from the three previous cohorts of the North Star College gave advice to incoming students. They encouraged students to talk to their professors, ask for help, make connections, set aside time to study, take study breaks to decompress, and utilize resources like the writing center and math labs.
Qualifying students are juniors and seniors on track to graduate with a minimum GPA of 2.5. Eligible students enter a lottery and are randomly selected on a lottery basis, similar to a charter school.
