The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District has announced that Rich Harrelson will be the new principal for North Pole Middle School starting in the fall.
Harrelson has been the Assistant principal at Lathrop High School since Fall 2020.
“Rich has served the Lathrop community well over the past several years. I look forward to him taking his skills and abilities to the North Pole Middle School students, families and staff,” said Chief School Administrator Karen Melin.
Harrelson moved to Alaska in 2012 from Seattle to begin his career in education. He spent his first three years teaching and coaching middle and high school in the villages of Togiak and Koliganek.
“I came to Alaska planning to stay for one year but never left. I love everything about Alaska and have met some incredible people along this journey,” Harrelson said.
Harrelson has taught multiple subjects, college-level classes and Career and Technical Education (CTE) classes in addition to being an interventionist for several years. He also has an M.S. in Mathematics Education and an M.A. in Educational Leadership.
“I am humbled to be selected as the next Principal of North Pole Middle School. I hope to inspire students much like others have inspired me when I was a student,” Harrelson said. “I look forward to making new friends and becoming a part of the North Pole family.”