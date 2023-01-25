North Pole Middle School

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District has announced that Rich Harrelson will be the new principal for North Pole Middle School starting in the fall.

Harrelson has been the Assistant principal at Lathrop High School since Fall 2020.