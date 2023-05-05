Three-dimensional printer-created projects, creative algorithms, art work and a miniature classic arcade game are just samples of work coming out of a Makerspace classroom at North Pole High School, thanks to a five-year $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education.
The grant, secured by the University of Alaska Fairbanks, centers on providing opportunities for low-income, first-generation students who are bound for college, said Adam Low, director of UAF’s Upward Bound program.
“We have been in build mode, hiring staff, purchasing equipment and investing in getting the word out,” Low said. The funding launches a new T3 Alliance club.
The federal grant helps pay for equipment such as laser cutters and 3D printers, teacher positions and students’ field trip travel expenses.
The T3 Alliance methodology, developed at UAF, utilizes “hands-on STEM activities in conjunction with field trips and community projects to help students develop leadership skills through the use of technology.”
Low added that a former Fairbanks North Star Borough superintendent wrote a grant that launched the T3 Alliance program, which was adopted by programs in other states.
North Pole High School student Johnathan Free, president of the T3 Alliance club, said he appreciates how the program allows students to experiment with design and technology.
“In the makerspace classroom, you can 3D print items and engage in design,” Free said.
Free said he’s always gravitated toward STEM-related subjects and the makerspace allows him to explore the subject further. The program also allowed North Pole students to observe and learn how UAF researchers track seismological activity.
Free said he’s currently involved in designing a Saturn V rocket model and has done a few test runs.
Low said an end goal includes cultivating students’ interest in technology, science and engineering with an emphasis on community partnerships.
“You build technology skills and ultimately solidify those skills to help in the community,” Low said.
Low leveraged the grant to secure additional outside funding sources to create a “braided program,” expanding the program eligibility for the entire North Pole High community.
The Makerspace and T3 Alliance normally draws in children of engineers and scientists, who might not normally be eligible under the federal grant’s program.
“We are unique in the national audience of most Upward Bound programs,” Low said. “Most are exclusionary so they hold tabling events to recruit, but if you don’t qualify then you couldn’t come in the room.”
The “braided funding” approach allows Low to open the program to the entire North Pole High student population, which in return would allow students to spark the interest of friends who might qualify for the program.
“Having a principal like [North Pole High School] Principal Michelle Spillane dedicate an entire classroom and make it successful means we’re getting requests from Colorado or New Mexico to have people come here to see how programs like this get done right,” Low said.
North Pole’s T3 Alliance already includes 15 students, said Tate Barhaug, the UAF Makerspace manager.
“As we grow and get more students in, we are going to see some amazing things come out of it,” Barhaug said. “We have the capacity for up to 100 students at the North Pole.”
Students have already created a miniature classic arcade game, seismic shut-off valves for fuel tanks “and things that can really make a difference.”
“This program appeals to students who just want to make something,” Barhaug said. “Between 3D printers and laser cutters drones, or those who want to do something like the arcade. We have a storytelling component. We have a lot of art-inspired students who are interested in storytelling and tech can be a big part of that.”
Upward Bound eligible
students
The Upward Bound program needs to grow, including recruiting more students to meet the core grant’s eligibility requirements, especially for an upcoming six-week residential summer program.
Barhaug said the program Upward Bound, where the federal grant flows through, can provide students with a semester stipend. Students are eligible for the program based on parents’ taxable income.
Eligible students also must commit to continued participation in the program.
“We’re looking to get North Pole students in by May 19 so we can get them involved in the programs that are going on,” Barhaug said.
UAF has operated an Upward Bound program for over 56 years. Upward Bound is federally funded and has programs throughout the nation. The Alaska-based program funds 11 school-year programs, including North Pole High School, Bethel, Brevig Mission, Chevak, Kipnuk, Nikiski, Quinhagak, Seward, Shishmaref, St. Mary’s and Wrangell.
Summer programs
Four summer programs are available for North Pole High School students.
The STEAM Engines program, at the UAF campus runs from July 17 to Aug. 4, with 10 NPHS slots available. The Engines program involves everything from the basics of design to 3D printers and energy projects.
A Denali backcountry field trip program, running from July 24 to July 28, allows students to explore the wilderness of Denali National Park and Preserve.
Students, a mix of rural school and North Pole High, will participate in a summer program that includes field trip options to either Valdez, Kotzebue, Juneau or Denali. Each one would be unique, such as Kotzebue for wind and energy, Juneau to learn about climate and ecology or Denali’s Murie Science and Learning Center. Students return to UAF and then focus on collaboration and projects of their own.
Low said Upward Bound originally wrote three grants for FNSBSD high schools, but only North Pole was selected. But Low hopes to use the North Pole as a “flagship program” to eventually launch into the rest of the district.
“The university has around $120 million in research funding each year, so those researchers are absolutely looking for pathways to work with students,” Low said. “By allowing programs like this to happen in the North Pole, I’m hopeful other schools and principals will participate.”
He said by creating a “flagship district” with North Pole as the original anchor, “it’s not that difficult to have a system in place and then go to Lathrop or Ben Eielson.”
For more information on North Pole High’s T3 Alliance/Upward Bound program, contact Adam Low — Director T3 Alaska, UAF Upward Bound at alow@alaska.edu or North Pole High School Counselor Audra Forsman at audra.forsman@k12northstar.org.