Three-dimensional printer-created projects, creative algorithms, art work and a miniature classic arcade game are just samples of work coming out of a Makerspace classroom at North Pole High School, thanks to a five-year $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

The grant, secured by the University of Alaska Fairbanks, centers on providing opportunities for low-income, first-generation students who are bound for college, said Adam Low, director of UAF’s Upward Bound program.

