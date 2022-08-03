The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s Building Educational Success Together (or BEST) homeschool program starts the new school year with a new headquarters, along with other select programs.
When the school district closed Nordale Elementary as a cost-cutting measure and to evenly redistribute students, it repurposed the school building rather than let it sit empty.
An extensive moving effort and repurposing by the district’s facilities and maintenance department occurred over the summer, turning the building into the “Nordale Education Center.”
“The Nordale Education Center (NEC) will support students and families attending Fairbanks BEST by providing a larger place to gather and collaborate,” said Nathan Pitt, the district’s director of virtual learning.
An anticipated 700 homeschool students will be able to use the new center as a “place to connect with other homeschool students, build deeper relationships and share resources”, Pitt said.
“Providing BEST space in a repurposed building will allow for dedicated space for workshops, class labs, music lessons, physical activities, co-op learning groups, social events and more,” Pitt said.
In addition to the BEST homeschool program, Nordale will house the district’s eLearning, SMART, Child Find, ABEL and Title I programs.
A key decision includes centralizing a large number of the district’s alternative education programs, including BEST Homeschool.
“Programs housed in the NEC will benefit with space to conduct staff and family meetings as well as a larger area to support student needs,” Pitt said. “In the previous locations, teachers and staff did not have enough space.”
Pitt said the district selected Nordale in part to reduce the costs it was paying to rent facilities for its various programs. The Nordale school is one of the district’s newer facilities. Joy Elementary, another school closed down, was shuttered in part due to its age and high maintenance needs.
“The condition of the Nordale building would not require as much maintenance as some of the older buildings might,” Pitt said. “Moving alternative learning programs into a district building will eliminate the current cost of renting and leasing space.”
Another decision to use Nordale as a homeschool hub is rooted in adapting to what district officials see as a changing public educational landscape. The Covid-19 pandemic reshaped how schools across the nation taught, forcing thousands of schools to teach their students remotely during the first stages.
FNSBSD endured a rollercoaster ride following the initial stages of the pandemic, falling and rising as schools adapted to a reality defined by a highly infectious virus and a shift in regulations and policies.
BEST saw an enrollment increase in the 2021-2022 school year, going to 740 students, more than double what it anticipated. It expects at least 700 this year.
BEST Homeschool, like other homeschool programs in the state and across the country, benefited from the two years.
“The past two years have helped many families discover homeschooling as a flexible and empowering education for their children,” Pitt said.
He added the program’s teachers and staff are there to provide support roles.
“Experienced and dedicated educators and staff at BEST connected with families and students to support them in developing high quality learning experiences,” Pitt said. “That strong support helped build the confidence and capacity of many parents who were new to homeschooling or with children approaching advanced content beyond their comfort levels.”
Flexibility includes a more involved family role, he added.
“Families and students that may not have considered homeschooling as an educational option previously discovered how great it can be, how well it can work, and how much support there is with strong curricular materials and guidance from staff,” Pitt said.
Adding Nordale Education Center as a new tool helps cement the program.
“The Nordale Education Center adds value to BEST with physical spaces for families and students to gather and collaborate,” Pitt said. “Our lending library, art room, family classroom and gym will help facilitate connections and growth in our homeschool community. Rooms and spaces in use during BEST’s business hours (8 a.m.-4 p.m.) will be scheduled through the front office.”