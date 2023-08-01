A few new faces will take the helm of school sites as they greet students as they return to school.
Some retirements and promotions are responsible for the Fairbanks North Star Borough to find new principals at several schools.
West Valley High School
For West Valley, Mark Winford takes over responsibility of leading the high school’s wolf pack with the promotion of Sarah Gillam to assistant superintendent of secondary schools.
Winford transfers over from North Pole Elementary, where he served as principal since 2013. But he is familiar with West Valley, having served as its assistant principal for five years when he joined the district in 2008.
Prior to coming to Alaska, Winford began his educational career as an English high school teacher in Oak Harbor, Washington.
“I am incredibly excited to return to West Valley High School,” Winton said in a prepared statement. “I attended as a student and my three children recently graduated from there.”
Winton noted he grew up in the West Valley community and “engaged with the school for many years as a parent.
“I know that this is an outstanding group of educators, and I am honored to now be a part of their team,” Winton said.
Lathrop High School
Neil Hecht, Lathrop High School’s new principal, takes over from Carly Sween, who retired after 25 years with the district.
Hecht previously served as the district’s assistant director of human resources when he joined the district in June 2022.
But Hecht, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, is no stranger to serving as a high school administrator. He has 11 years as both an assistant principal and principal.
Hecht and his family lived in North Carolina for nearly 20 years, where he was a high school assistant principal, technology teacher and elementary teacher.
Hecht and his family moved to Kodiak, Alaska in 2016, where he served as Kodiak High School’s assistant principal and later principal.
“I am honored to be selected as the principal for Lathrop High School, being a building educator is so much part of who I am,” Hecht said. “I am a student centered educator who hopes to continue the strong traditions and sense of community that makes Lathrop High School a great place to learn.”
North Pole Elementary
Meanwhile, as Winford re-settles at West Valley, long-time educator Linda Kang assumes leadership of North Pole Elementary and its Huskies.
Kang has been an Alaska educator since 1997, and spend 24 years with the school district. She taught at University Park Elementary, at Barnette, first when it was an elementary and later as a magnet school and at Tanana Middle School. She served as Salcha Elementary’s principal for two years, an assistant principal at Arctic Light Elementary for one year and Lathrop High School’s assistant principal since 2017.
Kang has been an teacher since 1992, when she began teaching fifth graders in Louisiana as part of Teach For America. She moved on to a visual and performing arts magnet school in downtown Los Angeles while earning her master’s degree at the University of California, Los Angeles.
‘I’m excited to see the vibrant young faces of students every day and to partner with families and the North Pole community,” Kang said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to working with a phenomenal staff that cares deeply about the growth and success of their students. All my heart and energy will be invested in North Pole Elementary’s school concepts of kindness, community, and critical thinking.”
Midnight Sun Elementary
Emperatriz Stephanie Millner takes over as principal at Midnight Sun Elementary.
For Millner, education runs in her family. Her mother, who immigrated to the U.S., taught primary school in Columbia, South America.
Milner herself was a teacher for 12 years and school site administrator for four years.
She started career as a bilingual elementary teacher in Texas. has taught in the United Arab Emirates, in Colorado, and for the past eight years in Alaska. In 2019, she became the assistant principal for Point Hope School.
“It is truly a privilege and an honor to join the Midnight Sun Elementary team as Principal of such a wonderful school,” she said in prepared statement. “I look forward to getting to know and serve the students, staff, and families of Midnight Sun Elementary. We will work together to ensure that Midnight Sun continues being an inclusive, supportive, and excellent learning community for all.”
Arctic Light Elementary
Arctic Light Elementary’s new principal Rachel Blackwell takes over from Thad Keener, who retired this year.
Blackwell is a nine-year veteran of the school district, previously teaching at Joy and Ladd elementary schools. She moved on to become Tanana Middle School’s assistance principal in 2020.
She earned her degrees in theatre, business and education from the University of Alaska Fairbanks and Anchorage, taught preschool at Fort Wainwright’s Child Development Center and worked with the Boys and Girls Club before signing on with the school district in 2014.
“I’m looking forward to working with the educators, students, and families at Arctic Light,” Blackwell said in January. “My focus will be on building a supportive and welcoming environment to help students be the best they can be every day.”
Anne Wien Elementary
Petra Simmons, Anne Wien’s new principal is no stranger to her school, having served as its interim principal for a year.
“I feel a sense of pride and honor to be taking the leadership position at Anne Wien Elementary School, and continuing to build relationships with staff, students, and families,” Simmons said in January.
Simmons has been an FNSBSD educator for 17 years, starting as a Spanish teacher at North Pole High School. She briefly transitioned into an administrative role an interim assistant principal at North Pole and Lathrop high schools. She served as permanent Lathrop assistant principal from 2011 to 2014 before she moved to Ryan Middle School
According to FNSBSD, she was named Region 6 Assistant Principal of the Year in 2018, “due in large part to her ability to connect with students and build relationships with families.”
Salcha
Salcha Elementary’s new principal, Nicholas Hoy, has 12 years with the district as a teacher and instructional coach. For a year, he was Salcha’s interim principal.
“My time as Interim Principal of Salcha Elementary has been a truly wonderful experience,” Hoy said in a statement in January. “The dedicated staff and community keep the school culture vibrant and thriving and, at the heart of it all, the kind and hard-working students continue to prove that Salcha School is a great place to grow.”
A U.S. Air Force veteran, Hoy moved to Salcha following his separation from the military and earned his degree from the University of Alaska school system.
Hoy said he looks forward to his stint as Salcha’s permanent principal.
“The place-based education, commitment to excellence, and culture for learning are just a few of the reasons why I am honored and thrilled to be chosen as the Principal for Salcha Elementary School,” Hoy said.