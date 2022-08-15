A decision to relocate school bus stops at pick-up zones left Samantha Frazier with a problem for her sixth-grade son, who attends Randy Smith Middle School this school year.
The Frazier family lives uphill 2.3 miles from the bus stop for Randy Smith in the Goldstream community.
Morning pick-up isn’t a problem. It’s the afternoon drop-off that has her asking for help from neighbors in exchange for $50 a week to drive her middle-schooler home after he gets off the bus just after 3 p.m.
“I’m literally up this long hill, so I can’t do this to my sixth-grader,” Frazier told the News-Miner Thursday.
She said both her and her husband’s work schedules don’t allow the option to pick him up at the new bus stop location.
Additionally, she said the only Randy Smith afterschool program is the homework club, and that runs from 2:30-3:30 p.m. — another conflict with work schedules.
Fraizer’s other child attends Pearl Creek Elementary, but she said the school has programs before and after school, so she’s not concerned.
A prolonged bus driver shortage forced the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District to scale back the distance of its regular bus stops to designated bus stops at the main entrance of neighborhoods, despite hiring efforts by Durham School Services, the district’s transportation contractor.
The district is only operating 68 routes when school starts, including 45 normal routes and 23 special education routes — a far cry short of its targeted 115 routes.
In the past, regular route school buses were able to travel into neighborhood streets and pick up students — something that’s not an option at the start of the school year.
The district is implementing other options, including an “in-lieu” program that will reimburse parents who need to drive their children to a bus stop that’s farther than 1.5 miles. The reimbursement only applies to students who attend district schools, not charter schools or “schools of choice” such as Hutchison High School.
The district and Durham faced similar challenges last year. A shortage forced the district to implement a rotating “week-on, week-off” schedule as an initial solution that soon grew into a year-long schedule.
“It was very difficult for families and it wasn’t working well,” said Chief School Administrator Karen Melin in an Aug. 8 video message to families.
Melin added that an advantage to this year’s route system will be consistency. In previous years, families had to register their students for them to ride the bus.
“This year, you will not have to do that,” Melin said. “There is no reason to register because buses will stop at designated bus stops and all you have to do is be there about five minutes before the designated stop.”
Melin added that another positive “is more on-time routes and accurate on-time deliveries to school.”
But Frazier said the rotating schedule option worked for her.
“The bus stop was right near my house and the meeting area was within eyesight,” Frazier said. While the option might have frustrated a lot of parents, Frazier said it was consistent.
Frazier said her family will find a solution eventually, but stated it remains a frustrating issue.
“It is unfortunate that we have to figure this out,” Frazier said.
Not just a Fairbanks issue
Other school districts in the state are facing similar challenges, most notably Anchorage School District.
ADS has its bus driver shortage, forcing the district to shift to a rotating schedule based on “student cohorts.” Each group of students will have service for three weeks, before they have bus service suspended for six weeks.
The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District also announced a rotating schedule due to a lack of drivers, though it will not impact special education bus routes. The Mat-Su district recently signed a 10-year contract with Durham School Services.
