New research by an international team of scientists explains what’s behind a stalled trend in Arctic Ocean sea ice loss since 2007. The findings indicate that stronger declines in sea ice will occur when an atmospheric feature known as the Arctic dipole reverses itself in its recurring cycle.

The many environmental responses to the Arctic dipole are described in a paper published online Thursday in the journal Science. The analysis helps explain how North Atlantic water influences Arctic Ocean climate, a process scientists call “Atlantification.”

Rod Boyce is a science communicator for the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute.