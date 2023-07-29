Ten high school seniors from Alaska villages have received scholarships from the Alaska Native Industries Cooperative Association. The awards total $24,000 and each recipient is attending an Alaska university.
ANICA, founded in 1947, is a retail cooperative made up of around 40 stores located in remote Alaska Native villages, according to their website. The scholarship program began in 1990.
Scholarship amounts and recipients include:
$4,000 for Lily Walton of Noatak, University of Alaska Fairbanks
$4,000 for Kayle Kavairlook of Koyuk, Northern Industrial Training
$3,000 for Samantha Wade of Wainwright, University of Alaska Fairbanks
$3,000 for Ruby Okitkun of Emmonak, University of Alaska Fairbanks
$2,000 for Elicia Jones of Noatak, University of Alaska Southeast
$2,000 for Daisy-Mae Wesley of Noatak, University of Alaska Fairbanks
$2,000 for Regina Swan of Kivalina, University of Alaska Fairbanks
$2,000 for Alex Onalik of Noatak, University of Alaska Anchorage
$1,000 for Halle Beaver of Kongiganak, University of Alaska Anchorage
$1,000 for Lila Barger of Buckland, Alaska Technical Center.
