UAF stadium wave

The University of Alaska Fairbanks Class of 2023 conducts the “Nanook stadium wave” during the 101st commencement ceremony Saturday. UAF Chancellor Dan White remarked it may be another 100 years before another class can conduct it properly.

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Ten high school seniors from Alaska villages have received scholarships from the Alaska Native Industries Cooperative Association. The awards total $24,000 and each recipient is attending an Alaska university.

ANICA, founded in 1947, is a retail cooperative made up of around 40 stores located in remote Alaska Native villages, according to their website. The scholarship program began in 1990.

