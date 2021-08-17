School starts on Wednesday, and while masks are optional in school buildings, they will be required on school buses.
Masks are required for all public transportation under Executive Order 13998 — ”Promoting Covid-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel” — signed by President Joe Biden on Jan. 26, 2021, and that includes school buses, according to an Aug. 5 email to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education from Acting Superintendent Karen Melin.
“... I was told that if anyone wanted to sue over the issue and we did not have that expectation in place, they would win and we would lose,” Melin wrote. “With that, to comply with federal requirements, we will include this expectation in our back-to-school communications.”
The school district is asking parents and guardians to register students who will be riding the school bus this year.
Education leaders contacted on Monday said their goal is to offer consistent in-person learning for students during the 2021-2022 academic year.
They are under pressure from some parents, including several physicians, judging from hundreds of emails sent to the board in recent weeks, to make face masks mandatory in school buildings as per the recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics. Parents and others who favor optional masking have also contacted the school board and thanked them for permitting families to decide.
Petitions on both sides of the issue are reportedly circulating but have not yet been presented to the school board, which meets today, according to the school board secretary.
Board President Tim Doran said they won’t be voting to make masks mandatory in school buildings at this time.
The vote on June 1 to make masking optional was 4-3, and Doran, who voted no, said he doesn’t see that changing for now. There’s no merit in bringing back the issue unless someone on the prevailing side changes their mind, he said.
“There is a lot of pressure for me to put it on the agenda as board president,” Doran said. “My vote gives a pretty clear indication of where I stand, but we own the decisions as the whole board. That is part of the democratic process.”
Jennifer Luke, who voted for optional masking, said she has not changed her mind but she plans to monitor how public education progresses under the policy.
Face masks were required during the 2020-2021 school year.
“We will be continuing to reevaluate what we need to be doing to keep students in-person,” Luke said.
