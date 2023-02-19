Luke Meinert will lead the school district as the next Fairbanks North Star School District Superintendent.
The Board of Education made its announcement just before 5 p.m. Saturday after three hours of interviews and three hours of executive session. The three finalists included Meinert, Sitka School District Superintendent Frank Hauser, and Ryan Scallon, an assistant superintendent with the School District of Philadelphia.
A tearful Brandy Harty called the decision a difficult one. “I hope the community understands this decision was hard and it wasn’t undertaken lightly,” Harty said. “This wasn’t a pre-entered idea, and we seriously considered the choices we are making and the impact it would have on the community. I feel confident we made a good decision.”
Other board members agreed.
“I want to thank all three candidates,” said board member Tim Doran. “It was a solid pool and I want to congratulate Mr. Meinert on being our next superintendent.”
Meinert has been with the district since 2020. He was the Yukon-Koyokuk School District assistant superintendent for a year and its technology and school operations director for six years. Prior to that, he taught for eight years.
During his Saturday interview, Meinert stressed the importance of communication with both the board and the community.
“One of the things the administrative team can do better with is keep you aware and informed of the admin operations,” Meinert said. “It’s also important to bring those to the community.”
Meinert said the district needs to have frank and honest discussion about how those programs should look, work with the experts in the community and build them up and tweak what doesn’t work.
“Have those honest programs about how we want arts to look like in school, bring in the experts to build those programs,” Meinert said. “We have limited resources so there is a balancing act on priorities.”
Meinert noted he would remain committed to Fairbanks, having spent the past 10 years with his family and educational career. He also noted his unique position in knowing the district’s challenges and strengths.
“It’s the people that keep here, that keep working for the school district,” Meinert said. “I know we are facing unprecedented budget challenges, but despite them we continue to do amazing things every year.”
Interviews
Each candidates submitted a 100-day entry plan, or extensive approach to how they would prepare for their first days leading up to the start of 2023-2024 school year.
School board members then asked a series of questions that ranged from management style and communications with the board to how each candidate might
The interviews follow a two-day tour of the district and public forums in North Pole and Fairbanks.
100-day plan
All three candidates stressed the need for engagement with district staff, board members and the community as important elements, as were ensuring student success while tackling the budget.
Meinert noted the district needs to keep the district’s vision and mission in mind when pursuing goals. He broke his plan down into three parts: pre-entry, a summer spring and the school year launch.
Pre-entry would consist of community engagement individuals meetings with school principals, board members and administrative personnel. Meinert said he would visit each school, touch base with parents, students and teachers, attend assembly and school board and Chamber of Commerce meetings.
Summer plans would involve a focus on staff mentorship programs, launching a campaign to drive up student attendance, build a K-3 individual reading plan in line with the Alaska Reads Act, staff recruitment, and special education needs.
The school launch, he said would involve listening sessions with all stakeholders, meet with local mayors and forge relationships with student and school activities, among other ideas.
He stressed the need to address budget concerns.
Hauser, Sitka’s superintendent, said his 100-day plan would focus on student success and challenges, adding he chose his profession because of difficulties in school as a child.
“I value what is best for kids,” Hauser said. “I’ve devoted my career to encouraging students and ensure they have all the support they need for that first spark of success.”
His roadmap included leveraging the district’s strategic plan to ensure students are challenged, assess staffing needs, evaluate the district’s datapoints and conduct one-on-one meetings with board members and representatives.
“The goal would avoid the most common mistake, assuming they know what the problems and solutions are from the start,” Hauser said.
Scallon, the assistant superintendent from Philadelphia, said his plan is rooted in listening, learning and collaboration.
“It is designed to engage community members to ensure a smooth transition and long-term success for the district,” Scallon said.
His transition plan, he added, would focus on development of a five-year strategic plan, identify key strengths and needs for the upcoming school year, conduct engagement across the spectrum and develop goals and guardrails.
Budget
The board asked each candidate the same series of questions. The topics included assessment of the district’s budget, the superintendent’s role in special education needs, communication with the board and the community, knowledge about Fairbanks and the district and special education.
The three candidates acknowledged the stark budget picture the district faced. It needs to balance a $17 shortfall, faces unknown increased labor costs and the last of its Covid-19 federal relief funding.
“We are in tough financial times, there is no way around that,” Meinert said.
Meinert said was to focus on enrollment and look at why some students choose to enroll in other education programs. He also stressed advocacy on increased education funding.
“We need to advocate at local, state and federal level and show them what sustainable education budget means for the district,” Meinert said.
However, he acknowledge cuts will likely have to come.
“We can’t continue to do things we’ve been doing with funding continuing to go down,” Meinert said. We have to reframe services we can offer and provide clear information to communities.”
Hauser noted while Sitka has a stable enrollment, it faces a deficit as well. He acknowledge the need to speak with state and borough officials as current funding levels were inadequate.
“It’s not going to be enough, we all know that,” Hauser said. Other approaches, he said include assessing needs, talking to everyone, how we are utilizing our funds, and what’s been lost.
“We need to make sure to focus on the best way to provide equitable access and programs to make sure students succeed,” Hauser said.
Scallon noted the district needs to go through its budget plan with its eyes wide open. He too pushed advocacy for more school funding while showing where the district invests its money.
Scallon added the use of Covid funding on recurring costs just kicks the can down the road.
The best plan, he said involves “making sure we have a one year and five year budget.”
Providing access to arts and music
Board member Tim Doran asked the question about protecting access to music and art education, with the understanding of a difficult budget process.
All three voiced appreciation for such programs. Meinert noted he participated in choirs as a child, while Hauser started his teaching career as an itinerant music teacher and later oversaw Anchorage School District’s music program.
Hauser stressed the need for being creative.
“We have to look at what constraints are as we have core requirements for graduation,” Hauser said. “It’s looking at creative ways and partnerships to support funding and access.”
Scallon said expectations should include that every student receives arts and music instruction options.
“We ensure it is there and that it is a starting point in the budget,” Scallon said. “In cases of tight budgets, we need to think about alternative sources. It could be about leveraging community partners and bringing arts into schools or bringing students to artists.‘‘
Each stressed importance for communications and partnerships, and for recruiting and retaining educators, including both teachers and support staff.
Board members asked about a commitment to diversity and equity.
Meinert noted the district had to retool its recruitment for the North Star Middle College program, after discovering the first cohort came from West Valley High School.
‘We did a lot of work retooling how we reached out and advertised at schools from equity,” Meinert said. He added other programs advocates for inclusion as well, such as its Career Education Center and Girls Who Weld summer program that gained national attention.
Meinert added his time as a teacher in Sandpoint on the Aleutian Chain drives home the need for inclusion and diversity.
Scallon said he spent his career in schools with underserved populations.
“It’s my passion,” he said. “The goal is making sure to disaggregate the data. Look at the subgroups and you see some groups are outperforming others.”
He added he’s had to address concerns at a science-based magnet middle school where minorities were performing at lower levels and readdressed the concern to boost improvement.
Hauser said Sitka’s school population is around 23% Alaska Native and the district takes a community-inclusive approach when making decisions. He added that his district developed a collaborative strategic plan that included the Sitka Tribe, Coast Guard and local governments.
“We’ve expanded areas of instruction and we received a Sealaska Heritage grant to weave a culturally responsive curriculum into science classes,” Hauser said.
Each candidate also stressed their own key components in leadership and what they could bring to the table.
Hauser stressed being a resource for the board 24/7, ongoing engagement with two Department of Education and Early Development subcommittees, a commitment to providing all information and providing frank feedback.
“I always give my honest opinion, but feel strongly that once a board decision is made, I will get behind that decision,” Hauser said.
Scallon noted strong commitment to developing guardrails and goals, focusing on student outcomes and success. He also said he also brings an outside perspective.