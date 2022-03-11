School board members have the budget book open as they deliberate how to balance a $19 million deficit. The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District is holding a series of public hearings and work sessions to hash out a proposed budget and make adjustments.
District administration has proposed streamlining, reducing or re-adjusting programs such as music education, media services and athletic directors. Library media positions were brought up and discussed at length Monday and Tuesday, with board member April Smith taking a critical look at nine secondary school librarian positions.
She noted the district “is in a time of crisis” and needs to make harsh decisions.
“I know all the things that librarians do,” Smith said at Tuesday’s work session. “But no one wants to face the reality that not everything can be funded.”
What librarians do
Chane Beam, executive director of the district’s teaching and learning department, said the nine librarians are certified educators and are either former classroom teachers or have a master’s degree in library sciences.
“Our librarians do so much more than check out books,” Beam said. “They are highly trained folks.”
Librarians, he said, constantly train in child and young adult literacy and administrative practices and at creating and promoting events. They also teach lessons on research, databases and information, collaborate with teachers for content research materials and coordinate textbook and computer distribution.
He provided a few snippets from librarian emails regarding activities for a week. One librarian referenced wrapping up a Battle for the Books, school spelling bee and poetry competition, teaching or developing or lessons in classrooms and ordering Chromebooks.
“They work with more students on a daily basis than any other teacher,” Beam said. “They are the first line of support for tech issues … so if something goes wrong with a kid’s device, they’re the ones who can fix it.”
Making necessary cuts
Smith said district staff established duties can be picked up by others “in a pinch.”
“Sure enough, we are in a pinch and it’s two full handfuls,” Smith said.
She argued other programs, such as elementary school music, are more essential.
“There are direct programs that get kids into college and form their humanity like music and athletic directors that stand head and shoulders above checking out devices or helping other teachers,” Smith said. “We are just going to have to bootstrap it here.”
Smith argued that positions for three full-time athletic coordinators proposed in budget cuts are important to keep. The district will maintain a districtwide athletic and activities coordinator.
“Those athletic coordinators keep those kids in school, get them in college and make sure they can participate in sports,” Smith said. “There are also a lot of support coordinators provided for every activity, like plays or dances.”
Smith argued music remains a critical element for the district, since most families cannot afford private lessons.
Board member Matthew Sampson agreed, adding that he would have liked to have more conversations on how it could compromise on a budget.
Melin said one of the purposes for directors presenting their budgets is to outline what departments do and what services would be cut if they are cut.
Smith added later she was a team player and would support any cuts specific to the board’s budget, such as travel, lobbying or medical benefits and stipends.
“Whatever it takes for the important student success pieces to stay in the (normal budget) book,” Smith said.