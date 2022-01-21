Lathrop High School students and staff were directed to wear masks for 10 days following an announcement by its principal Wednesday. The mandate went into effect Thursday.
“Lathrop High School has an increase of Covid positive cases,” said Yumi McCulloch, Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s public relations director. “As a part of the modified operations, all students, staff and visitors entering the building will be required to wear a well-fitted mask.”
According to the district’s Covid-19 dashboard, Lathrop reported 64 cases among students and staff over a seven-day period as of Thursday. McCulloch said Lathrop’s move to a modified operations status includes optional Covid testing.
“They provide optional antigen testing at school each day to any student or staff member who is interested,” McCulloch said. “Testing will be available at lunch and possibly other times during the day.”
Other schools impacted
Lathrop is just the latest school in the district to institute some form of “modified restriction” because of increased Covid-19 cases. Eight other schools instituted various levels.
The school district reported 547 new cases across all school buildings, according to the district’s dashboard. Since the start of January, 741 students cases and 128 staff cases have been reported. The information is based on self-reported data.
Joy Elementary, which reported 14 cases over seven days, required five classrooms to wear masks through Jan. 28, among other heightened schoolwide measures. Three classes at Denali Elementary, which reported 24 cases, also must wear masks.
Arctic Light Elementary reported 36 cases, with four classrooms on “heightened protection protocol” through Jan. 31. Two classes are required to wear masks.
Hutchinson High School, which reported 46 cases over seven days, will be on heightened protection protocol until Monday.
West Valley High School reported that its basketball and cheerleading teams were on a heightened protection protocol that was due to end Thursday. Ben Eielson Junior/Senior High’s ROTC team moved into a similar process.
Under a modified operation status, mitigation measures can include limiting gathering sizes, increased surface cleaning, minimized student movement, limited sharing of classroom supplies and selective masking as needed for affected classrooms or groups.
Other schools under modified operations have also implemented some form of protection.
Parents continue to demand mask mandate
Concerned parents continued to advocate for the school district to adopt universal masking, including those who spoke at Tuesday’s board of education meeting.
Rebecca McGuire, a Fairbanks resident with three children enrolled in the district, said the lack of mask mandates caused an increase in absenteeism and teachers calling out sick.
“This is not a quality education and there is no plan or guidance given to principals as to what qualifies moving schools to heightened protocol,” McGuire said.
Fairbanks resident Jen Gunderson, calling in remotely, said a petition was created and signed by 362 locals asking for a return to universal mandates.
“I appreciate what the district is doing with the heightened protection protocols in certain classrooms … I imagine it’s a difficult task,” Gunderson said.
But given the Omicron variant’s high level of infection, she said, she expects the district’s case numbers to “grow exponentially” without universal masking.
“I don’t understand how district staff and principals will be able to keep up with monitoring classrooms in the entire district,” Gunderson said. “If you implement universal masking, the rate of infections in schools would go down.”
School board member Erin Morotti said the data of absent students and staff speaks for itself.
“How long are we going to push our staff, students and families before we say ‘Enough is enough,’” Morotti said.
She said the most recent case counts could have been prevented or reduced with universal masking. Morotti asked for an emergency board meeting to address the issue.