Six public schools in Fairbanks and North Pole with high populations of military-connected students are getting a part-time grant-funded science adviser over the next five years.
These advisers will develop competitions, clubs and special events focused on science, technology, engineering, art and math, or STEAM, according to Georgia Sandgren, military student support coordinator for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
A $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity will also help expand a summer STEAM camp for grades 3-8 at Eielson Air Force Base, Sandgren said.
The school district is additionally planning to send teachers to conferences and other professional development venues to expand their knowledge of teaching STEAM. Those teachers will pass on what they learned to colleagues, Sandgren said.
The so-called Stealth Sciences project is already underway and will continue until May 31, 2026, according to an announcement last week by the school district and the Department of Defense.
“Competitions and clubs engage the kids,” Sandgren said. “We know if they are engaged, they will want to come to school.”
Crawford Elementary, Ben Eielson Junior High, Hunter Elementary, North Pole Elementary, North Pole Middle and Midnight Sun Elementary schools are the beneficiaries of the grant, which will help expose younger students to career, technical and health education.
“Technical training, vocational education, and career exploration activities are only available for high school students in our school district,” reads a prepared statement by Superintendent Karen Melin.
This new grant “ensure younger students get earlier introductions to career and technical education with an emphasis in the health sciences field,” Melin said.
Sandgren is hoping to recruit experts in the Fairbanks area to go into schools, demonstrate their skills and work with students.
The grant is seen as a way to boost national security by providing resources to build on and expand STEAM education, according to the news release.
The Stealth Science program will prepare students for “high demand and high wage college and career pathways,” according to the school district.
The U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity or DoDEA awarded $22 million worth of grants in 13 states this year. Part of its mission is to “ensure all military-connected K-12 students have access to quality educational opportunities through engagement in partnerships with school districts and professional organizations,” the news release reads.