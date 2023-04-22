The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District earned another star in its ledger last week after Ladd Elementary School was named a Purple Star School by the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development.

The Purple Star School designation recognizes schools that demonstrate support for military-connected students. Alaska launched its own program last year, recognizing 20 schools in the process — 11 of them from the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.