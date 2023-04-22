The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District earned another star in its ledger last week after Ladd Elementary School was named a Purple Star School by the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development.
The Purple Star School designation recognizes schools that demonstrate support for military-connected students. Alaska launched its own program last year, recognizing 20 schools in the process — 11 of them from the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
Ladd Elementary — whose 400 students include a large population from Fort Wainwright — makes the 12th school. The distinction is for three years.
“We are very proud of the Ladd Elementary family and the work they do to support military-connected families,” Chief School Administrator Karen Melin said.
Melin said Ladd’s status as a K-8 school allows military families who are transitioning to or from another post the flexibility to “keep them their kids in a program that is not middle or high school.”
Ladd’s middle school classes — sixth, seventh and eighth grades — are considered a school of choice program decided in part by lottery. Ladd kept the status after the school district folded Fairbanks sixth grade classes into middle school in 2022.
Melin said Ladd uses some grant funds for military support liaisons.
“The culture of the school is very aware that students transition in and out, so they have social-emotional support programs and a climate that tends to the needs of the whole family,” Melin said.
According to the state Department of Education and Early Development, the Purple Star School program “is an independent program aimed at increasing awareness of the needs of military-connected students and recognizing schools that meet those needs.”
