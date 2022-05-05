Negotiations between the Fairbanks North Star Borough School district and unions continue, without any apparent headway on key points.
Unions are asking for salary and health benefit increases, among other stipulations, including updated language for workplace safety and just cause.
The district’s offer doesn’t offer a salary increase, but proposes a step increase for the contract’s duration.
FEA concerns
Sandi Ryan, president for the Fairbanks Education Association, which represents teachers, alluded to the challenges between negotiating teams.
“I have never seen educators as disillusioned, disheartened and flat angry about the total lack of compassion or respect shown during bargaining,” Ryan said.
Ryan said the district and FEA have two bargaining units left for the school year — today and Monday — to work out a tentative agreement.
Three unions represent district employees: the FEA, the Fairbanks Principals Association, and the Education Support Staff Association, which represents the district’s classified staff including aides, secretaries and paraprofessionals.
The district’s initial offer eliminates some provisions offered under the existing agreement, such as low deductible options and an annual one-time contribution to health savings accounts for high deductible plans.
FEA is asking for a 5% salary increase.
Ryan told the News-Miner Wednesday that the process has been slow.
“We can’t get agreement on even what we consider simple things like ‘thank-yous’ such as itinerant teacher parking spots,” Ryan said.
Ryan has been involved with negotiations in one way or another over several years, and said in the past, both sides have reached agreements even during contentious talks.
Another concern is preparation time, or time before or after a class in which teachers can prepare without students.
“Both teams saw an importance to prep time but the solutions do not seem to be here,” Ryan said.
ESSA concerns
ESSA President Danielle Logan, in April, addressed her concerns to the school board, specifically at the impact of a lack of salary increases, a reduction in working days and health benefits.
“Your proposals will result in every single support staff employee to make less money next year than they have made this year,” Logan said.
Logan said union members are concerned about health cost increases, citing one who was told her medical costs would increase by $500 under the district’s proposed offer.
ESSA’s other concern has been a proposed reduction of five working days for next year.
“That is a week less of pay,” Logan said. “These days will be spread throughout the year, so it’s not like they can fill these missing pay days with another job.”
Another concern is eliminating the option to take leave time from Christmas and spring breaks, or 10 days.
Logan called the reductions “a slap in the face.”
Next steps
If negotiations end without tentative agreements, Ryan said traditionally the union enters the next year status quo with the normal step and column raises, but no additional increases. Meanwhile, unions and district teams could enter a non-binding mediation to hammer out an agreement, followed by a non-binding arbitration where an arbitrator might make a ruling.
If no agreement is reached on either side, union membership would vote on whether to take a job action, including strike.
“To my knowledge, we’ve never gone on strike,” Ryan said.
She noted arbitration can occur over big items such as salaries, or over smaller items.
“If you look at our last negotiations, if you just look at the money, it isn’t huge, but we made gains in other ways,” Ryan said. If someone participated in their [pre-tax retirement account] they got up to their 1% in their match.”
An increase in the state’s student formula could reduce tensions, but Ryan expects any state funding to just be one-time money.
“We are hoping we can really start negotiating,” Ryan said.
District continues to watch
District administration members weren’t available to comment Wednesday. The district’s negotiation team is being led by human resources executive director Ivory McDaniel.
When asked by board member Erin Morotti about the discontent among educators about negotiations and how it’s being remedied, Chief School Administrator Karen Melin said she didn’t have any concrete examples of disrespect happening at the negotiating table and would need to talk with negotiation teams.
“I would need to know more about that before I know the steps to take,” Melin said.
Melin said the district has been watching the state budget process closely “with significant implications for our district budget.”
District administration is identifying its priorities and drafting possible adjustments “should the state provide that additional funding. She added the top priority will be kindergarten assistants.