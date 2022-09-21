A $52,884 federal grant will fund a much broader vision to inspire future farming generations in an upcoming program spearheaded by the Alaska Division of Agriculture and the Fairbanks Soil and Water Conservation District.
The program, which launches in 2023, will encourage up to 30 secondary school students to generate “unique farm plans for a 101-acre parcel on the Nenana-Totchaket Agricultural Project” west of Nenana, said Scott Faulkner with the FSWCD.
The farm plans would be developed by individual students or small groups, depending on the participating teachers or schools.
The classes intend to run from January to May, with an opportunity to examine the property in early May. Students will be encouraged to work with local, state and federal agencies along with local farmers during their preparation of a farm business plan and farm conservation plan.
Any purchase of state-designated agriculture requires a farm conservation plan, which Faulkner described as a simple document.
“We’re trying to add the business plan into this,” Faulkner said Tuesday.
FSWCD will judge the plans, and four finalists will be presented at the 2023 Alaska Farm Bureau Convention and “utilized as examples for current and future Alaska farmers.”
Faulkner said the project details are being developed, but the broad scope includes exposing students to the realities and opportunities of farming in Alaska.
“We want our next generation of Alaska farmers to be successful,” Faulkner said. “The program equips students with resources to give them a great chance to understand and envision a productive agricultural enterprise in the Nenana-Totchaket Agricultural land.”
The idea, Faulkner said, will include the introduction of “very diverse projects that also improve the property we are stewarding.”
The classes will include small farm business plans, cold climate housing and animal structures, crops, livestock and natural resources, equipment and farming techniques. The project will feature at least one specialty crop in line with the grant.
Joni Scharfenberg, FSWCD’s district coordinator, said the overall goal “is to teach them the realities of agriculture.”
“You can have as many beautiful ideas as you want, but then you have the economics of the land and the timeframe, climate and weather,” Scharfenberg said. “As a farmer, you shouldn’t be planning something if you don’t have a market for it.”
A focus will include regenerative techniques, such as the use of rotating cover crops to preserve and enhance soil conservation and no-till farming.
While the state has designated 2,000 acres for an initial land sale, the specified parcel was blacked out specifically for the project, according to state natural resource specialist Erik Johnson.
“They’re going to do a plan, like ‘this is where I’m going to put my house or where I’m going to put my barn,’” Johnson said during a recent tour of the parcel. “We want to see how these students develop these 100 acres in a farm plan, hopefully to be an example of a great idea that other farmers might not have thought of before. These are students with brand new ideas incorporating soil health and crop rotations.”
Faulkner said he walked the perimeter of the land, and surveys showed no sign of seasonal frost or permafrost, with a soil depth of three to six feet.
Johnson added initial soil surveys support the possibility of mechanical harvesting “but [are] still suitable for other things.”
Johnson, like Faulkner, wants to teach conservation techniques “because they will be the farmers and owners here eventually,” and he wants current farmers “to hear what the students think is the best way to develop this land.”
The site itself includes a gravel staging area once used by a company conducting exploratory resource sites.
“The state decided not to sell the land because it could eventually become the site of a future fire station, community hall or school,” Johnson said. “It makes sense to keep this in our pocket for that higher use.”
Both Faulkner and Johnson said the program intends to be a long-term one.
“At minimum, we want to offer this as a statewide program for students to develop farm plans,” Faulkner said. Fairbanks North Star Borough, the city of Nenana and surrounding area will serve as the first crop.
“Some students might find that their enterprises might be worth pursuing,” Faulkner said.
Scharfenberg said any plans created “may inspire the general public interested in farming as to how to develop a farm plan.”
But the heart of the project focuses on education, she said.
“One of the highest priorities of [FSWCD’s] board is education … and agriculture has always been the base of soil and water conservation districts,” Scharfenberg said.
Developing next generation
Another goal behind the plan aims to recruit the next generation of farmers.
“The average age of farmers nationwide is about 55 years old, so we have to encourage young farmers,” said Scharfenberg, herself a farmer. “This is one way to do it.”
Faulkner agreed, adding that food security remains a major concern for Alaska, so attracting people to farming will be critical.
“New ideas are coming out that will secure our future in agriculture in Alaska,” Faulkner said.
Johnson, whose family is deeply rooted in Alaska farming history, shares similar views, calling the growing future farmers “super important” to the state.
“If we are not growing the farmers here, then we have to get them from elsewhere in the world,” Johnson said. “I think the local kids are going to have an idea of what they are getting into and will be more successful.”