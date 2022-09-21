Student farm program

A 101-acre parcel in the Nenana-Totchaket Agriculture Project will be used as part of a USDA grant-funded project to have students develop a farm plan as part of a competition. The program, which is still being developed, will be coordinated by the Alaska Division of Agriculture and Fairbanks Soil and Water Conservation District. Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

A $52,884 federal grant will fund a much broader vision to inspire future farming generations in an upcoming program spearheaded by the Alaska Division of Agriculture and the Fairbanks Soil and Water Conservation District.

The program, which launches in 2023, will encourage up to 30 secondary school students to generate “unique farm plans for a 101-acre parcel on the Nenana-Totchaket Agricultural Project” west of Nenana, said Scott Faulkner with the FSWCD.

