Describing her high school years as anxious, valedictorian Abigail Haas confided to a packed Hering Auditorium at Lathrop High School Tuesday evening that she forgot to allow herself time for gratification and reflection.
“I am probably the worst person for the task,” Haas said about her role as keynote speaker.
“I don’t have feelings of sentimentality or longing,” Haas told her fellow seniors, noting the pressures for high GPAs and varsity letters that students experience.
“I now realize what we most need to be proud of is our effort itself,” she said. “It is time we start to recognize and value our labor alone.”
Haas urged fellow graduating students to understand that mistakes are an essential part of life and to take risks with self-assurance.
“It is time to step forward in our lives,” Haas concluded.
She thanked her mother and other family members for their compassion and love.
Haas, who is a standout athlete, will attend University of Alaska Fairbanks where she plans to study engineering.
Haas’ address opened the 2022 graduation ceremonies at Lathrop High School for 120 seniors. Speeches were distinguished by sincerity, humor and a sense of purpose from each participant.
Providing the musical backdrop was the Lathrop Symphonic Orchestra and the Lathrop Concert Choir. The orchestra, directed by Tristan Hovest, started the evening with “The Star Spangled Banner.”
Under the direction of Connie Oba, the choir sang a capella with the refrain: “I am sitting here wanting memories to teach me.”
The music set the tone for the ceremonies that followed.
Students honored included salutatorian Amber Eikenberry, who was recognized on stage with her parents. Eikenberry plans to attend Johns Hopkins University.
Allan Samuel, senior class president, and Camille Lesseig, student body vice president, also were recognized as speakers.
“What comes next?” Samuel asked fellow seniors. “My answer: I have no idea.” He said life is lived in a “perpetual state of gray lines and blurred areas.”
Ceremony live-streamed
Lathrop High’s graduation ceremony was live-streamed for the second straight year, enabling members of the public to watch the pomp and circumstance virtually via Facebook.
Lathrop High School Principal Carly Sween told the News-Miner that the school administration welcomes the class of 2022 as newly minted graduates who remain valued members of the school community.
“We also want to celebrate the addition of all these graduates to the great purple wave of Lathrop alumni,” Sween said, referring to the school colors.
Economics teacher Patrick Romans cracked jokes and added levity to the ceremony as the featured faculty speaker. He also passed along advice.
“Learn to enjoy the discovery of the unknown,” Romans said, noting he too was a Lathrop High School graduate.
Romans referred to historic events that already defined 2022, including the death of U.S. Rep. Don Young, the ascension of Kentaji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court and Vladamir Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.
“To the military veterans office and service members here tonight, you have my and my family’s unfathomable thanks and support,” Romans said.
He offered guidance as he bid farewell to the graduates.
“Wish for a life that is fulfilled,” Romans said. “A Ford truck will typically drive you as far as a Bentley ... Work hard, stay humble, and give much in your life.
“I wish you all good courage and Godspeed.”