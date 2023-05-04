The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District announced two interim principals this week, one for West Valley High School and one for North Pole Elementary.
Mark Winford, North Pole Elementary’s current principal, will start next school year as West Valley’s interim principal. He will fill the vacancy left by outgoing principal Sarah Gillam when she moves to the district office as the new assistant superintendent of secondary schools. Winford served for five years as West Valley’s assistant principal, starting in 2008. He became North Pole Elementary’s principal in 2013.
“Mr. Winford’s varied experiences in the community, the district, and as a leader makes him a great fit as interim principal for West Valley,” Karen Melin, chief school administrator, said in a news release. “He has shown outstanding leadership as a principal at North Pole Elementary, and it will be great to have him bring his depth of insight and experience to the Wolf Pack.”
Winford said he’s excited to return to West Valley, his alma mater.
“I attended as a student and my three children recently graduated from there. I was raised and still live in the West Valley community,” Winford said in a statement. “I know that this is an outstanding group of educators, and I am honored to now be a part of their team.”
Filling Winford’s spot at North Pole Elementary will be Linda Kang, a Lathrop High School assistant principal. Kang has 24 years of experience in the district, including as a teacher for University Park Elementary, Barnette and Tanana middle schools, two years as Salcha Elementary’s principal, Arctic Light Elementary’s assistant principal for a year and her current position at Lathrop since 2017.
“Her experience as an elementary classroom teacher and as a building leader will serve her well in this new opportunity,” Melin said.
Kang said she looks forward to her new role at North Pole Elementary.
“I’m excited to see the vibrant young faces of students every day and to partner with families and the North Pole community next school year,” Kang said. “All my heart and energy will be invested in North Pole Elementary’s school concepts of kindness, community, and critical thinking.”
