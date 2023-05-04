The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District announced two interim principals this week, one for West Valley High School and one for North Pole Elementary.

Mark Winford, North Pole Elementary’s current principal, will start next school year as West Valley’s interim principal. He will fill the vacancy left by outgoing principal Sarah Gillam when she moves to the district office as the new assistant superintendent of secondary schools. Winford served for five years as West Valley’s assistant principal, starting in 2008. He became North Pole Elementary’s principal in 2013.

