A task force is calling for three elementary schools — Joy, Nordale and Anderson — to be closed and for the sixth grade to be shifted to middle schools to help address declining enrollment and a budget deficit.
An information meeting about plans for school consolidation is happening at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Hering Auditorium at Lathrop High School. The Board of Education is anticipated to make a final decision on Feb. 1.
"The purpose of the meeting is to continue to inform the public," said Yumi McCulloch, director of public relations for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
District leadership will provide an overview of work on school consolidation so far, answer questions — some that have been submitted beforehand in writing — and gather feedback.
Most schools have utilization rates below 70%, according to a consultant that reviewed enrollments and building conditions during the 2019-2020 academic year.
Total enrollment was 15,140 during the 2002-2003 school year and now it's 12,292 while the number of public schools has grown with the addition of four charter schools since 2005.
Anne Wien Elementary School was considered by the School Efficiency Task Force for closure but spared due to its larger size, 63,532 square feet, compared with Nordale Elementary School, which is 49,210 square feet.
Joy Elementary School was selected for closure in part due to its need for $5.2 million worth of improvements, such as new cabinetry, shelving, storage, flooring, writing boards, lighting, mobile furnishings and bulletin boards.
If the sixth grade is moved to middle schools, officials are hoping to expand class options and extracurricular activities.
The school district administration wants to repurpose an emptied school building for the BEST Homeschool program and other alternative learning programs, an idea that the task force opposed.
People attending the meeting are asked to enter the Hering Auditorium through the Airport Way entrance and to wear a mask. The meeting is planned to be streamed online and recorded.