Students in kindergarten through fifth grade enjoyed two weeks of outdoor physical education classes on ice. Pearl Creek Elementary boasts an ice rink that was renovated through the efforts and coordination skills of volunteer Chris Tilly.
Chris rallied community support for funding and labor from the Carpenter’s Union to repair the rink boards. Additional paving to level and provide a water-retaining curb was paid for by funds raised by the PTA and former PE teacher Scott Dunavin. Water Wagon and the University Fire Department both donate water to flood the rink while Pearl Creek parents and staff work to create and maintain the ice and keep it clear of snow.
The skating unit was well received after being on hiatus for a few years.
“Students were very excited to use the rink. The school’s collection of ice skates in various sizes also helps make taking whole classes out possible,” PE teacher TJ O’Donnell said, adding that the school even has its own skate sharpening tool. “We’ve received lots of positive feedback from students and parents so despite the long hours that go into making the rink skatable, we’re definitely going to do it again next year. It’s a great way to address some of our physical fitness content standards while connecting to our local environment and getting students outdoors.”
The Pearl Creek rink is open and available for community use for free after school hours and on the weekends. Evening use is made easier by self-serve lighting, a switch on a timer on one of the light poles.