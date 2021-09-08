The Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education approved mandatory face masks for students, staff and visitors age 2 and older when inside district buildings. The vote happened at the board's regular meeting Tuesday night and goes into effect Monday.
"The administration will start communicating the change to students and parents today and over the next couple of days so folks will be informed and can adjust," board President Tim Doran said in a text message.
Face masks won't be expected at extracurricular activities unless required by the Alaska School Activities Association, according to Yumi McCulloch, director of public relations for the district.
The 5-2 vote — board members April Smith and Maggie Matheson were the "no" votes — came after a group of parents and physicians pleaded with education leaders for weeks as a new wave of Covid-19 cases washes over Alaska, filling hospitals.
On Wednesday, the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital spokeswoman reported that 21 people — a new record — were being treated as inpatients for Covid-19. The school district enrollment is around 12,000 students.
Doran said the state of Covid-19 in the Fairbanks borough caused education leaders to change their mind about optional masking.
"I think the change in [the] current health-related status in our community and schools was a major factor," he said.
The hospital is struggling to care for the patient surge and is recruiting for Covid Relief Patient Safety Assistants (CR-PSA) and paramedics to help.
The virus surge began well before the first day of school on Aug. 18, with face masks optional and other protocols relaxed compared with the previous school year.
The total number of virus cases among students and staff reported since Aug. 11 is 335 with about a third reported over the last seven days, according to a district virus information website. The total number of school district Covid-19 cases for the entire 2020-2021 school year was 419.
Unlike last year, the school district is offering free Covid-19 testing.