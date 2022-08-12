Hutchison Institute of Technology

Hutchison Institute of Technology in Fairbanks. Caitlin Miller/News-Miner

Hutchison High School students return to class on Aug. 22 — a week later than the rest of Fairbanks North Star School District schools — but they’ll be learning remotely, according to an update from principal Robyn Taylor.

Hutchison initially pushed the start date back after a July 25 wind storm damaged the school’s main breaker. The breaker was sent out of state to be repaired, but shipping issues of parts from Texas to Seattle have created delays, Taylor said in her announcement.

