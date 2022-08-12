Hutchison High School students return to class on Aug. 22 — a week later than the rest of Fairbanks North Star School District schools — but they’ll be learning remotely, according to an update from principal Robyn Taylor.
Hutchison initially pushed the start date back after a July 25 wind storm damaged the school’s main breaker. The breaker was sent out of state to be repaired, but shipping issues of parts from Texas to Seattle have created delays, Taylor said in her announcement.
“We will be shifting to a remote start for Hutch,” Taylor said. “Remote learning is planned to continue through Aug. 31.”
In-person learning is tentatively scheduled to start Sept. 6, as Sept. 1 and 2 are scheduled for teacher training days.
Hutchison has scheduled curbside textbook pickups at the school from 3-7 p.m. Aug. 17 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 18 and 19. Parents and students will then be directed to West Valley High School’s performing arts center to pick up Chromebooks. The Chromebooks will be tested to ensure students can log on properly.
“Attendance will be taken online during class time, work will be graded and participation from students is expected,” Taylor said.
Taylor said families who have limited or no home internet connection will be able to use space at the Nordale Education Center (the old Nordale Elementary site) at 397 Hamilton Ave. The building now houses the BEST Homeschool and eLearning programs. Students, she said, will have to sign in at the front desk.
