Hutchison High School ended its school year with a show-off of both dozens of personally-owned and some school-owned vehicles, a barbecue and the occasional spirited revving of engines.
Vehicles ranged from pickup trucks and a few SUVs to classic and modern sports cars, custom-built engines. Motorcycles and snowmachines lined one end of Hutchison’s parking lot.
Students moved in clusters or pairs to examine the vehicles, check out the engines, modifications or just the style of the vehicle itself.
The school year also marked the end of an option for students in the school’s automotive or welding clusters: working on personal vehicles as a project in the school’s shops.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s risk management and safety office updated its policy prohibiting personal vehicles from being used. The district’s insurance provider informed the district that the liability for personal vehicles wasn’t covered. Students will be allowed to work on district-owned or provided vehicles only.
Former Hutchison student Charlie Gregor was with his sister, Kelly Gregor, a current automotive cluster, at the show. Kelly Gregor had brought her brother’s classic Oldsmobile Cutlass to the car show, though it wasn’t used in the school’s shop.
Kelly Gregor disagreed with the policy change.
“I don’t think it should be like that, I think that you should be able to bring in your own stuff too because that’s how you’re going to learn,” she said.
Her current focus has been on automotive body work, where she said she’s learned “to fix the dents and weld sheet metal so I can repair body work and patch rust holes.
If she were able to work on a vehicle like her brother’s Cutlass she said, “we’d be able to use the resources of the shop and have access to the teachers that have the knowledge and know how to do it right versus trying to figure it out on our own.”
Charlie Gregor added students in Hutchison’s shop clusters are “the future of the automotive industry” but the policy decision limits students’ resources.
“You can’t rely on the school to provide every single opportunity to work on stuff,” Charlie Gregor said. “They’ve only got a few vehicles here and it’s not going to be enough. Everyone collectively bringing their own stuff to work on as a class is how you’re going to learn.”
Graduating senior Tristan Taylor was revving the engine of a lifted classic VW Beetle used by the school over many years. Most of the materials to make it operational and modify it over the years were donated, he said.
Taylor, too, disagreed with the district’s policy change and with other measures that prevent personal vehicles from being used in the school shop class.
“I would have been able to not screw up the repair on my truck if I had been able to do it with my teacher Mr. Moore because he offers better guidance than doing it myself and Youtube videos,” Taylor said. “That’s the benefit. You can bring in your own stuff and have someone who’s been in the industry for a decade and knows everything about everything.”
After returning to the classroom following Covid-19 concerns, he said the teacher, James Moore, brought in a right-hand-drive Jeep for his class to work on, including converting to a left-hand-drive.
“We got it up and running this year just before they announced the mandate,” Taylor said. Another project involved installing a Cummins engine into a Ford Excursion.
“It’s things like that that no one else gets to work on,” he said. “How many kids in high school can say they’ve done projects like that?”
Taylor expects the new policy mandate to limit students going forward, noting the district’s selection of vehicles and engines are either to old and lack supplies to fix, are in working order and engines that have been taken apart and reassembled too many times.
At a recent board of education meeting, Chief School Administrator Karen Melin said the decision was in part based on consulting with the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s risk management office. Since the borough owns most of the district’s school buildings.
“There are no programs going away and the educational opportunities will remain,” Melin said. “The district is invested in the program for the long game.”
Melin added the district pursuing a Automotive Service Excellence (or ASE) certification, which would provide new tools and advantages to the district’s automotive shop programs.
“It would allow for some leniency in allowing personal vehicles,” Melin said. “We are reaching out to different programs that have gone through this certification process to help shepherd us through this process.”
ASE certification would not likely happen until next year, she added.