Hutchison High School now has electricity and opens for in-person learning on Monday.
Classes started in-person at most area public schools on Aug. 17, but students attending Hutchison High School, a vocational-technical school, started their academic year late and in remote learning status after power could not be restored at the school following a wind storm.
“This is exciting news and will allow getting the students back in the building a week earlier than anticipated,” Principal Robyn Taylor wrote in a Monday email to families.
Joshua DuVall, director of communications for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, wrote in an emailed answer to questions that the school’s power breaker was damaged from the wind storm. The part is no longer manufactured.
A replacement part was located in Texas, but it needed repairs in Seattle. The school district paid to ship the 385-pound panel for repairs.
After “shipping delays at several points along the way,” DuVall wrote, it finally arrived back in Fairbanks.
School facilities staff worked with the Golden Valley Electric Association to restore power.
“The district successfully orchestrated an elaborate fix for the panel in an effort to get the students in the building,” DuVall wrote.
