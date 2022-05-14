A skilled cluster of 70 graduating Hutchison High School Hawks left the nest after receiving their diplomas Friday night, prepared to flap their wings as they pursue their future.
The class was full of energy, enthusiasm and ready to take on the challenges waiting for them, whether on to college or through apprenticeships, trades and more.
Class valedictorian Koen Kohrt said high school “is a small stepping stone to diving headfirst into the real world” with a million paths and a load of uncertainty in front of graduates.
Future challenges, he said, shouldn’t be seen as a barrier, but as yet another stepping stone. Occasional setbacks happen, but failure should not be “a titanic, horrific beast you should fear.”
“Never should you see failure as the end,” Kohrt said.
More importantly, he said, graduates selected Hutch for a reason.
“You all came to Hutch because you were driven by passion, by a want to strengthen your abilities,” Kohrt said. “We all work together to help people, to build the world around us, and to make it function.”
The ceremony recognized its stand-out students, thanked teachers and paid tribute to an unusual school journey, including a pandemic and distance learning.
A short farewell clip created by the school’s Arts Audio/Visual cluster featured highlights and interviews with some graduating seniors played in the Hering Auditorium prior to the ceremony.
“Since Hutch is a career and technical school with a small class size, we personalize and make the ceremony unique for our graduates,” said Hutchison principal Robyn Taylor.
During the graduation ceremony, Taylor described the class of 2022 having gone through a lot, including the class stopping on a dime after the pandemic hit, learning remotely and enduring pandemic-era protocols after returning to school.
“That was a pretty rough journey, your education has been far from ordinary, but true to Hutch fashion, you came through it,” Taylor said.
As students walked across the stage, their graduation photo flashed on a large screen behind them along with a shoutout from family members or friends.
A career-oriented school of choice, Hutchison students entered the school specifically for one of the five career clusters. They embarked on a four-year journey of hands-on training on top of the math, science and English subjects required by the state to graduate.
Those four years shaped students with support from one another and from teachers, said class president Cassidy Welsh, and as such are a “collection of rare people.”
“We wake up in the morning and pursue what we love with unwavering stability and unbridled passion, all with an unmistakable charisma that leaves a wake of innovation and ingenuity at our heels,” Welsh said.
Faculty speaker Mark Oppe, true to signature humor, reflected said it seemed not long ago that he appeared where students are now.
“The thing you realize is you never know what your future will hold,” Oppe said. “You came into class as clueless as a freshman … I think it’s safe to say none of us had heard of Zoom or considered a toilet paper shortage … High school did not play out the way you thought it would, but you made it through.
His advice to graduates was to strive not to worry about things beyond their control, not to be the center of attention, and that their work would speak for itself and recognition will come, and to be accountable to their actions.
“A lot of things will work itself out,” he said.