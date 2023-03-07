Nordale Education Center

Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Nordale Education Center, the new home for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s BEST Homeschool and other alternative programs.

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

The Alaska House Education Committee heard updated testimony Monday about House Bill 65, a proposal to raise the state’s Base Student Allocation (or BSA) by $1,250 per student, from $5,960 to $7,210.

Rep. Dan Ortiz, NA-Ketchikan, sponsored the bill due to a loud call from educators, residents and lawmakers to increase education funding after seven years of flat funding.

