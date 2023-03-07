The Alaska House Education Committee heard updated testimony Monday about House Bill 65, a proposal to raise the state’s Base Student Allocation (or BSA) by $1,250 per student, from $5,960 to $7,210.
Rep. Dan Ortiz, NA-Ketchikan, sponsored the bill due to a loud call from educators, residents and lawmakers to increase education funding after seven years of flat funding.
“We’ve heard loud and clear about the difficult decisions school districts are facing in terms of what programs and number of staff that will need to be cut if we in the Legislature are unable to reach a consensus in the need to provide a significant increase to the BSA,” Ortiz told the committee Monday.
Ortiz’s bill differs from a one sponsored by the Senate Finance Committee, which proposes a $1,000 BSA increase.
Ortiz noted that inflation has significantly impacted the state’s current state funding formula.
“We are at a low point in terms of providing support for districts across our state,” Ortiz said. “It’s not a good place for us to be.”
Alaska’s BSA will increase to $5,960 on July 1 as part of the Alaska Reads Act, a new law meant to boost the state’s literacy rate. The increase is just $30 more than the $5,930 that has been in place for seven years.
State lawmakers have provided several one-time pots of funding outside Alaska’s current education funding formula.
Ortiz stressed the Legislature needs to find common ground sooner rather than later.
“The sooner school districts know what their funding level will be, the better chances there will be to plan their budgets, hopefully avoiding the handing out of as many pink slips as possible,” Ortiz said.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, as an example, projects a $17 million budget deficit for its upcoming fiscal year, which starts July 1. The district’s current budget summary notes it would need to cut 83 full-time teacher and support staff positions. The cuts would likely drive up classroom sizes in every grade level.
The district’s budget summary notes it would be able to cover all known cost increases only if the state boosts the BSA to $6,800.
Committee Co-Chair Justin Ruffridge, R-Soldotna, said the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District provided its own unique budget scenario, with a $13 million deficit. He said the district would use up a large amount of its funding and Covid-19 relief funds to drive the deficit down but will still need to increase classroom sizes, eliminate managers for all its school pools, theater technicians and athletic directors.
“It definitely paints a picture at least for my school district that the budget process is a difficult one and we are tasking our school board members with difficult decisions to make,” Ruffridge said.
Rep. Andi Story, D-Juneau, asked if Ortiz’s bill includes cost analysis comparisons for fixed costs such as supplies and what would be made available for teacher compensation and Reads Act requirements.
Story acknowledged each district has its own unique costs and challenges.
Owen Blackwell, the finance manager for Alaska Department of Education and Early Development, acknowledged costs are going up for districts.
Blackwell added the state last adjusted its per-pupil transportation funding in 2015 to match the Consumer Price Index. Transportation funding is independent of any general student funding.
Story asked if Ortiz considered a two-year “inflation-proofing” component for his bill, in order to provide school districts some breathing room.
Ortiz said he’s open to amending his bill.
“There are lots of different options that we can do when we are trying to address the BSA,” Ortiz said. “The options are endless … but the main thing is that we address the issue and don’t put off the decision to the [Senate].”
Committee co-chair Rep. Jamie Allard (R-Eagle River) asked why Ortiz focused on the narrative of fired teachers when “we have so many school buildings that should be closed down to save money there first.”
Ortiz said staff layoffs rank the highest in topics when it comes to cuts.
“When school districts use 80% in general for classroom instruction, it’s pretty unavoidable to not look at reductions in staff,” Ortiz said.
He added closing school buildings has its own impacts on education.
“It’s not like you close a school and suddenly solve the problem without impacting children’s education,” Ortiz said.
Rep. Mike Prax, R-North Pole, said if the state increases its funding, it should look at an “increased role in managing these districts.”
“Should we assume more control and accountability at the state level if we continue to provide the bulk of the funding?” Prax asked.
Ortiz noted the history of public education across the county has always supported the concept of local control.
“The best governance comes from one that is closest locally tied to the specific area,” Ortiz said. “In this case we are relying on our school districts and school boards to provide that local control and make decisions that are in the best interest of their communities.”
Ortiz stressed it’s also incumbent on school districts to seek input from parents and community members while being transparent about where money goes.
Prax agreed the state “wouldn’t be any more successful than local districts under the current system of formulaic funding.”
“It just seems like a flawed concept to be funding by a formula,” Prax said. “It disconnects the service from the demand … and I’m wondering if we shouldn’t be taking a look at funding by a basic formula.”
Prax added the state should consider looking at the entire funding formula, which includes more than just the BSA.
Ortiz called the goal a tall order that he doubted could be achieved in the current legislative session.
Prax asked about whether planned expansion of the state’s broadband infrastructure will impact funding and the types of educational models provided.
Ortiz countered while there are opportunities, there’s no concrete comparisons between the effectiveness of remote learning versus in-person experiences.
“We were all made clear as we struggled through Covid that there was that [remote] option that would not have been there 20 years ago,” Ortiz said. “The question in the long term is are we really doing better for our students and their needs by becoming more reliant on that type of format versus direct human contact?”